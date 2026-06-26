DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 58,6 Mrd. EURKGV 15,14 Div. Rendite 4,07%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für DHL Group von 50 auf 54 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Patrick Creuset hob am Montag seine Schätzungen für das Express-Geschäft der Bonner weiter an. Für das zweite Quartal und auch das Gesamtjahr bleibt er mit seinen Prognosen für den Logistikkonzern über dem Konsens./ag/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2026 / 06:02 / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Deutsche Post
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
54,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
52,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,21%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
52,14 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,57%
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
52,19 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|08:46
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.06.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.06.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.06.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:46
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.06.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.06.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.06.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.06.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.06.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.05.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.11.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.11.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|13.10.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|22.09.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|05.08.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|08:46
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.06.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.05.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.05.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.