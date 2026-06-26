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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

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52,14 EUR ±0,00 EUR ±0,00 %
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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) jetzt ohne Ordergebühren (zzgl. Spreads) handeln beim ‘Kostensieger’ finanzen.net zero (Stiftung Warentest 12/2025)
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Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral

08:46 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
52,14 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für DHL Group von 50 auf 54 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Patrick Creuset hob am Montag seine Schätzungen für das Express-Geschäft der Bonner weiter an. Für das zweite Quartal und auch das Gesamtjahr bleibt er mit seinen Prognosen für den Logistikkonzern über dem Konsens./ag/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2026 / 06:02 / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Deutsche Post

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
54,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
52,32 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,21%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
52,14 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,57%
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
52,19 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

08:46 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.06.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.06.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.06.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight Barclays Capital
16.06.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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