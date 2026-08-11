Goldman Sachs Aktie
Marktkap. 261,11 Mrd. EURKGV 17,13 Div. Rendite 1,59%
WKN 920332
ISIN US38141G1040
Symbol GS
AI Analyse
Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Goldman Sachs auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 1220 US-Dollar belassen. Die Ankündigung einer Vereinbarung zum Kauf des ETF-Anbieters NEOS wertet Analyst Gerard Cassidy in einer Einschätzung am Mittwoch positiv. Sie passe in die Strategie von Goldman./ajx/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.08.2026 / 09:29 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.08.2026 / 09:29 / EDT
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Zusammenfassung: Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Goldman Sachs
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
$ 1.220,00
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
$ 1.042,80
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,99%
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 1.037,73
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,56%
|
Analyst Name:
Gerard Cassidy
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 992,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Goldman Sachs
|17:31
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|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
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|Goldman Sachs Neutral
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|19.10.17
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|24.02.17
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|01.03.16
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