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Goldman Sachs Aktie

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899,00 EUR +6,40 EUR +0,72 %
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1.037,73 USD +3,86 USD +0,37 %
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RBC Capital Markets

Goldman Sachs Sector Perform

17:31 Uhr
Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Goldman Sachs
899,00 EUR 6,40 EUR 0,72%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Goldman Sachs auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 1220 US-Dollar belassen. Die Ankündigung einer Vereinbarung zum Kauf des ETF-Anbieters NEOS wertet Analyst Gerard Cassidy in einer Einschätzung am Mittwoch positiv. Sie passe in die Strategie von Goldman./ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.08.2026 / 09:29 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.08.2026 / 09:29 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Gil C / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Goldman Sachs Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Goldman Sachs		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
$ 1.220,00
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
$ 1.042,80		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,99%
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 1.037,73		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,56%
Analyst Name:
Gerard Cassidy 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 992,00

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

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17:31 Goldman Sachs Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
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13.04.26 Goldman Sachs Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
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