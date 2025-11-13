DAX 23.658 -1,6%ESt50 5.644 -1,7%MSCI World 4.343 -0,3%Top 10 Crypto 12,73 -5,5%Nas 22.870 -2,3%Bitcoin 81.659 -4,8%Euro 1,1643 +0,0%Öl 63,76 +1,0%Gold 4.118 -1,3%
Grand City Properties Aktie

10,58 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,19 %
STU
10,52 EUR -0,28 EUR -2,59 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,93 Mrd. EUR

KGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

13:11 Uhr
Grand City Properties S.A.
Grand City Properties S.A.
10,58 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,19%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen für das dritte Quartal mit einem Kursziel von 15 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Geschäfte der Immobiliengesellschaft entwickelten sich solide und das sollte sich auch 2026 fortsetzen, schrieb Kai Klose am Freitag./rob/mis/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.11.2025 / 09:06 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
15,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
10,48 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
43,13%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
10,58 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,78%
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,23 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

13:31 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13:11 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.11.25 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
13.11.25 Grand City Properties Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.11.25 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

dpa-afx Höhere Mieten Grand City Properties-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Aroundtown-Tochter bestätigt Jahresprognose Grand City Properties-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Aroundtown-Tochter bestätigt Jahresprognose
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX mittags freundlich
finanzen.net Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: SDAX legt zum Start des Mittwochshandels den Rückwärtsgang ein
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel: SDAX beginnt Dienstagshandel im Minus
finanzen.net Zuversicht in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen SDAX am Freitagmittag steigen
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Plus
dpa-afx Aktien von Vonovia, LEG & Co. ziehen an: Schwaches Umfeld und Marktzinsen stützen Immobilienwerte
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX am Nachmittag schwächer
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX in der Verlustzone
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
