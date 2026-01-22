DAX 24.860 +0,0%ESt50 5.931 -0,4%MSCI World 4.502 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 11,78 -1,6%Nas 23.436 +0,9%Bitcoin 75.955 -0,2%Euro 1,1745 -0,1%Öl 65,25 +1,3%Gold 4.942 +0,1%
Grand City Properties Aktie

Marktkap. 1,65 Mrd. EUR

KGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN wurde kopiert
WKN A1JXCV

ISIN wurde kopiert
ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol wurde kopiert
Symbol GRNNF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

13:31 Uhr
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,35 EUR 0,05 EUR 0,54%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11,50 auf 11,30 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator sieht europäische Immobilienwerte als wichtigen Bestandteil zur Diversifizierung von Portfolios. Es seien reale Assets, die eine Absicherung gegenüber geopolitischen Risiken, einer Tech-Blase und hohen Bewertungen böten. Unter den deutschen Branchenvertretern empfiehlt er aber nur Vonovia zum Kauf./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.01.2026 / 22:29 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
11,30 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
9,31 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
21,37%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
9,35 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,86%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,05 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

13:31 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.01.26 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.12.25 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.11.25 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
14.11.25 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
