Grand City Properties Aktie
Marktkap. 1,65 Mrd. EURKGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11,50 auf 11,30 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator sieht europäische Immobilienwerte als wichtigen Bestandteil zur Diversifizierung von Portfolios. Es seien reale Assets, die eine Absicherung gegenüber geopolitischen Risiken, einer Tech-Blase und hohen Bewertungen böten. Unter den deutschen Branchenvertretern empfiehlt er aber nur Vonovia zum Kauf./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.01.2026 / 22:29 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
11,30 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
9,31 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21,37%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
9,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,86%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
12,05 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|13:31
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.12.25
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.11.25
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.11.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
