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JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

08:16 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
5,74 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,14%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Tenor sei insgesamt beruhigend gewesen, schrieb Delphine Lee am Mittwochabend im Resümee ihrer Treffen mit Vorständen von Intesa, UniCredit, Banco BPM, BPER, Generali und Fineco in Mailand. Bei Intesa sieht sie die höchste Rentabilität (RoTE), aber auch bei Unicredit ein attraktives Chance/Risiko-Verhältnis./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.05.2026 / 19:19 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.05.2026 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
5,79 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
5,74 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
6,96 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

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