Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
Marktkap. 99,63 Mrd. EURKGV 11,17 Div. Rendite 6,35%
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Tenor sei insgesamt beruhigend gewesen, schrieb Delphine Lee am Mittwochabend im Resümee ihrer Treffen mit Vorständen von Intesa, UniCredit, Banco BPM, BPER, Generali und Fineco in Mailand. Bei Intesa sieht sie die höchste Rentabilität (RoTE), aber auch bei Unicredit ein attraktives Chance/Risiko-Verhältnis./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.05.2026 / 19:19 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.05.2026 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
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Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
5,79 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
5,74 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,96 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|18.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.12.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.09.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)