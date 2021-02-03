  • Suche
Santander Aktie WKN: 858872 / ISIN: ES0113900J37

2,57EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,29%
13:33:44
XETRA
2,26GBP
-0,05GBP
-2,23%
14:03:21
LSE
04.02.2021 13:56

Santander Neutral (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Santander nach Zahlen von 2,60 auf 2,70 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Adrian Cighi passte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen an bessere Entwicklungen im Brasilien- und Großbritannien-Geschäft der Bank an./ajx/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2021 / 05:08 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Santander Neutral

Unternehmen:
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
2,70 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
2,57 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
5,08%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,57 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,08%
Analyst Name:
Adrian Cighi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,67 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)

13:56 Uhr Santander Neutral Credit Suisse Group
03.02.21 Santander Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.02.21 Santander Outperform RBC Capital Markets
03.02.21 Santander Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.01.21 Santander Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)

DAX um 14.000 Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen mit Abschlägen -- Commerzbank mit Milliardenverlust in 2020 -- Deutsche Bank erzielt ersten Gewinn seit 2014 -- Infineon erhöht Prognose -- Bayer im Fokus
PayPal beendet 2020 als "Rekordjahr". FDA lässt Merck-Mittel Tepmetko für bestimmte Lungenkrebs-Form zu. DWS sammelt mehr Geld als erwartet ein. Delivery Hero darf Woowa übernehmen. eBay legt starke Zahlen vor. QUALCOMM wächst rasant mit 5G-Datenfunk. Bechtle wächst 2020 trotz Corona kräftig. Hannover Rück übertrifft Jahresgewinnziel.
03.02.21
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
03.02.21
Banco Santander Central Hispano (SAN) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
03.02.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Fester - Italienische Börse feiert Draghi (Dow Jones)
03.02.21
Banco Santander: from Rio with brio (Financial Times)
03.02.21
Santander: Erster Jahresverlust in der Geschichte der Bank, Krise in Brasilien und Spanien (manager magazin online)
03.02.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen kommen etwas zurück (Dow Jones)
03.02.21
Santander UKGrp Hdgs : Publication of Supplementary Prospectus (Investegate)
03.02.21
Santander Consumer (SC) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Zacks)
03.02.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Fester - Italienische Börse feiert Draghi (Dow Jones)
03.02.21
Santander: Erster Jahresverlust in der Geschichte der Bank, Krise in Brasilien und Spanien (manager magazin online)
03.02.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen kommen etwas zurück (Dow Jones)
03.02.21
Santander überrascht trotz Milliardenverlust positiv - Aktie legt zu (dpa-afx)
03.02.21
ROUNDUP: Santander überrascht trotz Milliardenverlust positiv - Aktie legt zu (dpa-afx)
03.02.21
Santander hakt 2020 mit Rekordverlust ab - Anleger zuversichtlich (Reuters)
03.02.21
Großbank : Santander verzeichnet historischen Verlust - Fusionsfieber in Spanien verringert sich (Handelsblatt)
03.02.21
Santander will 2021 profitabler werden (Dow Jones)

RSS Feed
Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Santander Aktie

+4,00%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,00%
Ø Kursziel: 2,67
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
1,5
2
2,5
3
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
3 €
UBS AG
3 €
Deutsche Bank AG
3 €
Barclays Capital
3 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 €
RBC Capital Markets
3 €
Credit Suisse Group
3 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,00%
Ø Kursziel: 2,67
alle Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano) Kursziele

