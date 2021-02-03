|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
2,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2,57 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
5,08%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,57 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,08%
|
Analyst Name:
Adrian Cighi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,67 €
|13:56 Uhr
|Santander Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.02.21
|Santander Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.02.21
|Santander Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.02.21
|Santander Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.01.21
|Santander Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.02.21
|Santander Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.12.20
|Santander Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.20
|Santander Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.10.20
|Santander Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.09.20
|Santander Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
