Vodafone Group Aktie

Marktkap.22,88 Mrd. EUR KGV8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Barclays Capital

Vodafone Group Equal Weight

14:56 Uhr
Vodafone Group Equal Weight
Vodafone Group PLC
0,87 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,70%
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach der Bekanntgabe einer Fusion mit 3UK auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 115 Pence belassen. Schlussendlich sei die Ankündigung nun erfolgt, und die meisten - insbesondere die finanziellen Details - entsprächen im Großen und Ganzen dem, was in den Medien kolportiert worden sei, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Auch seinen Erwartungen hätten die Neuigkeiten entsprochen./ck/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.06.2023 / 11:17 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.06.2023 / 11:22 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,15 £
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
0,86 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
0,73 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,09 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

