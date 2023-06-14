Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Equal Weight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach der Bekanntgabe einer Fusion mit 3UK auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 115 Pence belassen. Schlussendlich sei die Ankündigung nun erfolgt, und die meisten - insbesondere die finanziellen Details - entsprächen im Großen und Ganzen dem, was in den Medien kolportiert worden sei, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Auch seinen Erwartungen hätten die Neuigkeiten entsprochen./ck/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.06.2023 / 11:17 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.06.2023 / 11:22 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1,15 £
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
0,86 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
0,73 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,09 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
