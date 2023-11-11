DAX15.234 -0,8%ESt504.197 -0,8%MSCIW2.901 +0,8%Dow34.283 +1,2%Nas13.798 +2,1%Bitcoin34.686 -0,6%Euro1,0684 +0,1%Öl81,70 +2,3%Gold1.937 ±0,0%
KW 45: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

11.11.23 03:22 Uhr
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 45

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 05.11.2023 und dem 10.11.2023. Stand ist der 10.11.2023.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -14,20 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -12,22 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -9,42 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -9,41 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -5,61 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -5,43 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -4,56 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 25: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -4,00 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -3,89 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -3,75 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -3,66 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -3,57 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -3,09 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Maispreis

Maispreis: -2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -2,12 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Diesel Benzin

Diesel Benzin: -1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 8: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,43 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 6: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 2,34 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 2,93 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Reispreis

Reispreis: 3,27 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 3,93 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 6,12 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis