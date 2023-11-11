KW 45: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 05.11.2023 und dem 10.11.2023. Stand ist der 10.11.2023.
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -14,20 Prozent
Platz 31: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -12,22 Prozent
Platz 30: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -9,42 Prozent
Platz 29: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -9,41 Prozent
Platz 28: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -5,61 Prozent
Platz 27: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -5,43 Prozent
Platz 26: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -4,56 Prozent
Platz 25: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -4,00 Prozent
Platz 24: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -3,89 Prozent
Platz 23: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -3,75 Prozent
Platz 22: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -3,66 Prozent
Platz 21: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -3,57 Prozent
Platz 20: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -3,09 Prozent
Platz 19: Maispreis
Maispreis: -2,94 Prozent
Platz 18: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -2,65 Prozent
Platz 17: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -2,12 Prozent
Platz 16: Diesel Benzin
Diesel Benzin: -1,99 Prozent
Platz 15: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -0,96 Prozent
Platz 14: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -0,80 Prozent
Platz 13: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -0,50 Prozent
Platz 12: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -0,40 Prozent
Platz 11: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -0,21 Prozent
Platz 10: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent
Platz 9: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,15 Prozent
Platz 8: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,80 Prozent
Platz 7: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,43 Prozent
Platz 6: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 1,93 Prozent
Platz 5: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 2,34 Prozent
Platz 4: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 2,93 Prozent
Platz 3: Reispreis
Reispreis: 3,27 Prozent
Platz 2: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 3,93 Prozent
Platz 1: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 6,12 Prozent
