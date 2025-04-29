DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 42,82 Mrd. EURKGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für DHL Group auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 37,50 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) habe in etwa seiner Erwartung entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Cristian Nedelcu am Mittwoch in einer Einschätzung des Berichts für das erste Quartal. Der Fokus der Investoren dürfte nun aber vor allem auf Aussagen zum zweiten Jahresviertel liegen./ajx/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2025 / 05:48 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.04.2025 / 05:48 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
37,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
37,09 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,11%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
38,14 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,68%
|
Analyst Name:
Cristian Nedelcu
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
44,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
