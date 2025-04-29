DAX 22.564 +0,6%ESt50 5.177 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto 12,27 +1,2%Dow 40.528 +0,8%Nas 17.461 +0,6%Bitcoin 83.121 +0,4%Euro 1,1384 +0,0%Öl 63,30 -1,2%Gold 3.303 -0,4%
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

Marktkap. 42,82 Mrd. EUR

KGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%

WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol DPSTF

UBS AG
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral

09:46 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für DHL Group auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 37,50 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) habe in etwa seiner Erwartung entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Cristian Nedelcu am Mittwoch in einer Einschätzung des Berichts für das erste Quartal. Der Fokus der Investoren dürfte nun aber vor allem auf Aussagen zum zweiten Jahresviertel liegen./ajx/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2025 / 05:48 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.04.2025 / 05:48 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

