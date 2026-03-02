DAX 24.074 -0,5%ESt50 5.836 -0,6%MSCI World 4.487 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 9,4220 +2,7%Nas 22.807 +1,3%Bitcoin 62.184 -0,4%Euro 1,1594 -0,3%Öl 83,77 +1,4%Gold 5.167 +0,5%
Nahostkonflikt schwelt weiter: DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mit Erholung -- Lufthansa-Aktie scheitert an DAX-Rückkehr -- Broadcom, RENK, NVIDIA, Bayer, DroneShield, Dürr im Fokus
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Ripple & Co am Vormittag am Kryptomarkt
Iran-Krieg bleibt bestimmendes Thema: DAX fällt erneut in Richtung 24.000-Punkte-Marke
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

46,13 EUR -2,17 EUR -4,49 %
STU
Marktkap. 50,59 Mrd. EUR

KGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol DPSTF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

09:26 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
46,13 EUR -2,17 EUR -4,49%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 53,50 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Bonner hätten das Jahr 2025 im schwierigen Umfeld solide abgeschlossen, schrieb Alexia Dogani am Donnerstag nach den Zahlen. Der starke Free Cashflow zeuge von geeigneten Maßnahmen zur Kostenkontrolle. Dogani erwartet eine leicht positive Kursreaktion./rob/ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.03.2026 / 07:00 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.03.2026 / 07:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
53,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
45,55 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,45%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
46,13 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,98%
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,87 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

09:31 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:41 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform Bernstein Research
03.03.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
