Grand City Properties Aktie

10,42 EUR +0,02 EUR +0,19 %
STU
9,69 CHF -0,07 CHF -0,67 %
BRX
Marktkap. 1,87 Mrd. EUR

KGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

13:16 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
10,42 EUR 0,02 EUR 0,19%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 12 auf 11,50 Euro gesenkt und die Aktien von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft. Der Erholungspfad ziehe sich länger hin, und müsse man strategisch vorgehen, schrieb Jonathan Kownator am Donnerstag in seinem Ausblick auf 2026 für Europas Immobilienkonzerne. Entscheidendes Thema werde Inflation, wobei besonders der Einfluss Künstlicher Intelligenz kritisch beäugt werde hinsichtlich Investitionen in KI vs. Produktivitätszuwächse. Bei Grand City wird Kownator nach dem guten Lauf nun zurückhaltender./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.12.2025 / 06:04 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
11,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
10,36 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,00%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
10,42 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,36%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,08 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

13:16 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.11.25 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
14.11.25 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.11.25 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
13.11.25 Grand City Properties Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
