Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

13:16 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 12 auf 11,50 Euro gesenkt und die Aktien von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft. Der Erholungspfad ziehe sich länger hin, und müsse man strategisch vorgehen, schrieb Jonathan Kownator am Donnerstag in seinem Ausblick auf 2026 für Europas Immobilienkonzerne. Entscheidendes Thema werde Inflation, wobei besonders der Einfluss Künstlicher Intelligenz kritisch beäugt werde hinsichtlich Investitionen in KI vs. Produktivitätszuwächse. Bei Grand City wird Kownator nach dem guten Lauf nun zurückhaltender./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.12.2025 / 06:04 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

