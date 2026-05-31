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Grand City Properties Aktie

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9,65 EUR +0,03 EUR +0,31 %
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Marktkap. 1,71 Mrd. EUR

KGV 3,68 Div. Rendite 0,00%
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WKN A1JXCV

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ISIN LU0775917882

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Symbol GRNNF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

10:16 Uhr
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,65 EUR 0,03 EUR 0,31%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 9,80 auf 10,70 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator resümierte am Montag die Berichtssaison der europäischen Immobilienbranche. Er sieht vor allem positive Trends im Bereich KI-Rechenzentren und Logistik, weshalb er CTP, Merlin, Warehouses de Pauw, Tritax Big Box und Segro zum Kauf empfiehlt - letztere nun neu. Aber auch Vonovia zählt zu seinen Favoriten. Die Bewertungen im Sektor lägen klar unter dem historischen Durchschnittsniveau./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.06.2026 / 03:14 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
10,70 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
9,59 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,57%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
9,65 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,88%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
10,94 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

10:16 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.05.26 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.05.26 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
18.05.26 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.26 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
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Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

finanzen.net Analysten-Prognosen Analysten sehen für Grand City Properties-Aktie Luft nach oben Analysten sehen für Grand City Properties-Aktie Luft nach oben
dpa-afx Grand City Properties-Aktie verliert: Jefferies stuft ab
finanzen.net Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: SDAX beginnt Dienstagshandel in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsende stärker
finanzen.net Grand City Properties: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen
dpa-afx Grand City Properties-Aktie in Rot: Höhere Ausschüttungspolitik angekündigt
dpa-afx Grand City Properties profitiert von höheren Mieteinnahmen
finanzen.net Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: Anleger lassen SDAX schlussendlich steigen
finanzen.net XETRA-Handel SDAX präsentiert sich schwächer
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
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