Hapag-Lloyd Aktie
Marktkap. 20,28 Mrd. EURKGV 11,30 Div. Rendite 5,35%
WKN HLAG47
ISIN DE000HLAG475
Symbol HLAGF
Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Hapag-Lloyd von 92 auf 94 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Die Container-Reederei stehe operativ besser da als der Konkurrent Maersk, schrieb Marco Limite in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte schraubte seine Prognosen für 2025 leicht nach oben und rechnet mit einem gewohnt vorsichtigen Ausblick auf 2026./edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.12.2025 / 22:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.12.2025 / 04:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
94,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
114,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-17,69%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
114,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-17,62%
|
Analyst Name:
Marco Limite
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
103,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
