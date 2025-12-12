DAX 24.200 +0,0%ESt50 5.738 -0,1%MSCI World 4.382 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 11,65 +4,3%Nas 23.006 +1,4%Bitcoin 75.055 +2,9%Euro 1,1718 -0,1%Öl 59,67 -0,1%Gold 4.328 -0,1%
Heute im Fokus
Großer Verfallstag: DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen in Grün -- Bank of Japan erhöht Zinsen auf höchstes Niveau seit drei Jahrzehnten -- DroneShield, PUMA, Nike, FedEx im Fokus
Profil

Hapag-Lloyd Aktie

114,10 EUR -1,20 EUR -1,04 %
Marktkap. 20,28 Mrd. EUR

KGV 11,30 Div. Rendite 5,35%
Barclays Capital

Hapag-Lloyd Underweight

09:16 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Hapag-Lloyd AG
114,10 EUR -1,20 EUR -1,04%
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Hapag-Lloyd von 92 auf 94 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Die Container-Reederei stehe operativ besser da als der Konkurrent Maersk, schrieb Marco Limite in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte schraubte seine Prognosen für 2025 leicht nach oben und rechnet mit einem gewohnt vorsichtigen Ausblick auf 2026./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.12.2025 / 22:42 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.12.2025 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Hapag-Lloyd Underweight

Unternehmen:
Hapag-Lloyd AG		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
94,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
114,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-17,69%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
114,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-17,62%
Analyst Name:
Marco Limite 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
103,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Hapag-Lloyd AG

09:16 Hapag-Lloyd Underweight Barclays Capital
18.12.25 Hapag-Lloyd Sell UBS AG
17.12.25 Hapag-Lloyd Hold Deutsche Bank AG
06.12.25 Hapag-Lloyd Underweight Barclays Capital
01.12.25 Hapag-Lloyd Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

