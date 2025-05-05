Philips Aktie
Marktkap. 21,02 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 3,48%
WKN 940602
ISIN NL0000009538
Symbol RYLPF
Philips Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 22,60 Euro belassen. Der Hersteller von Medizintechnik habe niedrige Erwartungen überboten, schrieb David Adlington in einer ersten Einschätzung am Dienstag. Die für das Gesamtjahr wegen Importzöllen gesenkte Margenprognose scheine ihm das "Worst Case" Szenario zu sein./rob/bek/mis
Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
22,60 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
22,54 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,27%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
22,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,26%
|
Analyst Name:
David Adlington
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
28,37 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
