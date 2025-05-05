DAX 23.314 -0,1%ESt50 5.282 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 12,31 -1,7%Dow 41.219 -0,2%Nas 17.844 -0,7%Bitcoin 83.295 -0,5%Euro 1,1340 +0,2%Öl 61,62 +2,3%Gold 3.377 +1,3%
TeamViewer-Aktie bricht ein: TeamViewer enttäuscht beim Wachstum - Ziele bestätigt
Zehn europäische boerse.de-Champions in einem Open End Index-Zertifikat von UBS! Jetzt hier mehr erfahren.
22,10 EUR -0,57 EUR -2,51 %
STU
20,99 CHF -0,26 CHF -1,22 %
BRX
Marktkap. 21,02 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 3,48%

WKN 940602

ISIN NL0000009538

Symbol RYLPF

09:26 Uhr
Philips N.V.
22,10 EUR -0,57 EUR -2,51%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 22,60 Euro belassen. Der Hersteller von Medizintechnik habe niedrige Erwartungen überboten, schrieb David Adlington in einer ersten Einschätzung am Dienstag. Die für das Gesamtjahr wegen Importzöllen gesenkte Margenprognose scheine ihm das "Worst Case" Szenario zu sein./rob/bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2025 / 07:07 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2025 / 07:07 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
22,60 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
22,54 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,27%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
22,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,26%
Analyst Name:
David Adlington 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
28,37 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

