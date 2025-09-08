DAX 23.729 -0,3%ESt50 5.368 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 15,80 +0,0%Dow 45.515 +0,3%Nas 21.799 +0,5%Bitcoin 96.109 +0,9%Euro 1,1729 -0,3%Öl 66,69 +0,7%Gold 3.646 +0,3%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

Marktkap. 20,87 Mrd. EUR

KGV 6,40 Div. Rendite 2,37%
UBS AG

International Consolidated Airlines Sell

14:26 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
4,59 EUR 0,04 EUR 0,90%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach einer hauseigenen Fachkonferenz der Schweizer Großbank auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 350 Pence belassen. Jarrod Castle kam von der "Business Services, Leisure & Transport Conference" mit dem Eindruck, dass im dritten Quartal bislang alles erwartungsgemäß verläuft. Späte September-Buchungen und Streikpotenzial wie beispielsweise in Frankreich könnten das Blatt aber noch zum Positiven oder Negativen wenden, schrieb er in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.09.2025 / 13:40 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.09.2025 / 13:40 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Sell

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
3,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
4,51 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
3,97 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
4,24 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

14:26 International Consolidated Airlines Sell UBS AG
20.08.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
07.08.25 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.08.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.08.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

