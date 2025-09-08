International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach einer hauseigenen Fachkonferenz der Schweizer Großbank auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 350 Pence belassen. Jarrod Castle kam von der "Business Services, Leisure & Transport Conference" mit dem Eindruck, dass im dritten Quartal bislang alles erwartungsgemäß verläuft. Späte September-Buchungen und Streikpotenzial wie beispielsweise in Frankreich könnten das Blatt aber noch zum Positiven oder Negativen wenden, schrieb er in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./tih/gl
