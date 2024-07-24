DAX 18.223 -0,9%ESt50 4.798 -1,3%MSCI World 3.501 -0,4%Dow 39.981 +0,3%Nas 17.279 -0,4%Bitcoin 59.178 -1,9%Euro 1,0843 +0,0%Öl 80,85 -0,8%Gold 2.364 -1,4%
Marktkap. 69,39 Mrd. EUR KGV 5,77 Div. Rendite 3,77

WKN 858872

ISIN ES0113900J37

Symbol BCDRF

Deutsche Bank AG

14:21 Uhr
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat Santander nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 5,45 Euro belassen. Die Bank habe im Kerngeschäft ordentlich abgeschnitten und einige seiner Jahresziele geringfügig angehoben, schrieb Analyst Alfredo Alonso in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/ngu

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.07.2024 / 08:00 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: JuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Santander Buy

Unternehmen:
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
5,45 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
4,69 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,19%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
4,56 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,60%
Analyst Name:
Alfredo Alonso 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
5,39 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)

14:21 Santander Buy Deutsche Bank AG
24.07.24 Santander Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.07.24 Santander Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
24.07.24 Santander Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.07.24 Santander Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)