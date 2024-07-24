Santander Aktie
WKN 858872
ISIN ES0113900J37
Symbol BCDRF
Santander Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat Santander nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 5,45 Euro belassen. Die Bank habe im Kerngeschäft ordentlich abgeschnitten und einige seiner Jahresziele geringfügig angehoben, schrieb Analyst Alfredo Alonso in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/ngu
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.07.2024 / 08:00 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: JuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Santander Buy
|Unternehmen:
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
5,45 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
4,69 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,19%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
4,56 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,60%
|
Analyst Name:
Alfredo Alonso
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
5,39 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
