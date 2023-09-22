DAX 15.348 -0,4%ESt50 4.143 -0,6%MSCI World 2.880 +0,0%Dow 34.007 +0,1%Nas 13.271 +0,5%Bitcoin 24.794 -0,2%Euro 1,0598 +0,1%Öl 92,30 -1,2%Gold 1.913 -0,2%
Vodafone Group Buy
Airbus-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Airbus ernennt neuen Chef für Geschäft mit Zivilflugzeugen und meldet Großauftrag von Air France-KLM
adidas-Aktie stabil: Spekulation über adidas als künftiger Titelsponsor von Formel-1-Team
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,93 EUR ±0,00 EUR +0,22 %
XETRA
0,80 GBP -0,01 GBP -0,73 %
BTE
Marktkap. 25,25 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

UBS AG

Vodafone Group Buy

10:11 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Vodafone Group PLC
0,93 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,22%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Vodafone auf "Buy" belassen. Nach Gesprächen mit europäischen Führungskräften und Regulierungsbehörden aus dem Telekommunikationsbereich sehe er bei Vodafone im Deutschlandgeschäft kurzfristig positives Überraschungspotenzial, doch 2024 gebe es Herausforderungen, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Tang nennt Deutsche Telekom und United Internet als seine bevorzugten Branchentitel. Am Ende der Rangliste stehen BT und KPN./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.09.2023 / 19:36 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.09.2023 / 19:36 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

