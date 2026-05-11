Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 31,51 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 85 Pence auf "Underweight" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) und andere wichtige Geschäftskennziffern hätten die Erwartungen im zweiten Geschäftshalbjahr verfehlt, schrieb Akhil Dattani am Dienstagmorgen./rob/ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2026 / 08:12 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.05.2026 / 08:12 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
0,85 £
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
1,16 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-27,04%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,08 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|11:31
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.05.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.05.26
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.05.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:31
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.05.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.05.26
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.05.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:31
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.05.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.05.26
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.04.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.02.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|27.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.10.25
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.07.25
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.07.25
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG