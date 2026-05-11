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Vodafone Group Aktie

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JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Underweight

10:26 Uhr
Vodafone Group Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
1,27 EUR -0,11 EUR -7,81%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 85 Pence auf "Underweight" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) und andere wichtige Geschäftskennziffern hätten die Erwartungen im zweiten Geschäftshalbjahr verfehlt, schrieb Akhil Dattani am Dienstagmorgen./rob/ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2026 / 08:12 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.05.2026 / 08:12 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Underweight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
0,85 £
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
1,16 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-27,04%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,08 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

11:31 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
10:26 Vodafone Group Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.05.26 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
05.05.26 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
05.05.26 Vodafone Group Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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