KW 5: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 28.01.2024 und dem 02.02.2024. Stand ist der 02.02.2024.
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -23,25 Prozent
Platz 31: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -7,25 Prozent
Platz 30: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -7,14 Prozent
Platz 29: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -6,79 Prozent
Platz 28: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -4,58 Prozent
Platz 27: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,26 Prozent
Platz 26: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -3,98 Prozent
Platz 25: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -3,79 Prozent
Platz 24: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -3,34 Prozent
Platz 23: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -2,86 Prozent
Platz 22: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -2,50 Prozent
Platz 21: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -2,45 Prozent
Platz 20: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -1,24 Prozent
Platz 19: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -1,03 Prozent
Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -0,95 Prozent
Platz 17: Maispreis
Maispreis: -0,67 Prozent
Platz 16: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -0,66 Prozent
Platz 15: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -0,35 Prozent
Platz 14: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -0,25 Prozent
Platz 13: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 12: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,41 Prozent
Platz 11: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,64 Prozent
Platz 10: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,89 Prozent
Platz 9: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,12 Prozent
Platz 8: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,33 Prozent
Platz 7: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 2,08 Prozent
Platz 6: Reispreis
Reispreis: 2,11 Prozent
Platz 5: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 2,20 Prozent
Platz 4: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 2,95 Prozent
Platz 3: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 3,57 Prozent
Platz 2: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 5,95 Prozent
Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 20,50 Prozent
