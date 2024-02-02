DAX16.918 +0,4%ESt504.655 +0,3%MSCIW3.248 +0,7%Dow38.654 +0,4%Nas15.629 +1,7%Bitcoin40.001 +0,1%Euro1,0788 -0,8%Öl77,67 -1,5%Gold2.039 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon 906866 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX Bayer BAY001 NVIDIA 918422 Apple 865985 Plug Power A1JA81 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Microsoft 870747 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BYD A0M4W9 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Dow schließt fester -- DAX geht unter Rekordwert ins Wochenende -- E.ON mit starkem Jahresgewinn -- Amazon schlägt Gewinnerwartungen -- Meta mit Gewinnsprung -- Delivery Hero, Apple, Mercedes im Fokus
Top News
KW 5: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Januar 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 5: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

03.02.24 03:26 Uhr
KW 5: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.240,05 USD -12,90 USD -0,57%
News
Baumwolle
0,87 USD 0,01 USD 0,72%
News
Bleipreis
2.145,86 USD -15,64 USD -0,72%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,73 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,17%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
91,47 EUR 1,22 EUR 1,35%
News
Eisenerzpreis
132,67 USD -2,46 USD -1,85%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,09 USD 0,04 USD 2,10%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.038,80 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,72 USD -0,12 USD -3,19%
News
Heizölpreis
70,53 USD -1,06 USD -1,48%
News
Holzpreis
558,50 USD 3,00 USD 0,54%
News
Kaffeepreis
1,91 USD -0,03 USD -1,55%
News
Kakaopreis
3.972,00 GBP 99,00 GBP 2,56%
News
Kohlepreis
98,70 USD 0,90 USD 0,92%
News
Kupferpreis
8.374,19 USD -51,16 USD -0,61%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,81 USD 0,01 USD 0,71%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,75 USD -0,01 USD -1,05%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,75 USD -0,01 USD -1,05%
News
Maispreis
4,43 USD -0,04 USD -0,84%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,45 USD 0,00 USD 0,13%
News
Milchpreis
16,23 USD -0,07 USD -0,43%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
620,25 USD -2,22 USD -0,36%
News
Nickelpreis
16.113,50 USD 134,50 USD 0,84%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
77,67 USD -1,15 USD -1,46%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
72,42 USD -1,56 USD -2,11%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,72 USD 0,05 USD 1,32%
News
Palladiumpreis
947,00 USD -22,50 USD -2,32%
News
Palmölpreis
3.788,00 MYR -26,00 MYR -0,68%
News
Platinpreis
895,50 USD -21,00 USD -2,29%
News
Rapspreis
416,50 EUR -6,50 EUR -1,54%
News
Reispreis
18,41 USD 0,30 USD 1,66%
News
Silberpreis
22,68 USD -0,50 USD -2,16%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
356,90 USD -4,80 USD -1,33%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,45 USD -0,01 USD -2,10%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,88 USD -0,15 USD -1,27%
News
Super Benzin
1,75 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,23%
News
Uranpreis
106,40 USD 5,15 USD 4,84%
News
Weizenpreis
212,75 EUR 0,75 EUR 0,35%
News
Zinkpreis
2.439,99 USD -28,06 USD -1,14%
News
Zinnpreis
25.462,50 USD -81,50 USD -0,32%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,24 USD 0,00 USD 1,83%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 5

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 28.01.2024 und dem 02.02.2024. Stand ist der 02.02.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -23,25 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -7,25 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -7,14 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -6,79 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -4,58 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,26 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 26: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -3,98 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -3,79 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -3,34 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -2,86 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -2,45 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 19: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 6: Reispreis

Reispreis: 2,11 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 2,95 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 3: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 3,57 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 5,95 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 20,50 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis