ArcelorMittal Aktie
Marktkap. 16,83 Mrd. EURKGV 14,28 Div. Rendite 2,22%
WKN A2DRTZ
ISIN LU1598757687
Symbol AMSYF
ArcelorMittal Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Goldman Sachs hat ArcelorMittal von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 26,10 auf 29,00 Euro angehoben. Angesichts des aktuellen Überschussangebots erwarte das Rohstoffteam der US-Investmentbank sinkende Preise für Eisenerz und metallurgische Kohle, schrieb Analyst Matt Greene in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dies dürfte die Kostenseite des Stahlherstellers entspannen und die Margen stützen, selbst wenn die Stahlpreise nicht steigen sollten./la/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.04.2025 / 07:25 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: ArcelorMittal Buy
|Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
29,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
22,89 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26,69%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
22,98 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,20%
|
Analyst Name:
Matt Greene
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
30,70 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
