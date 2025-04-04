DAX 20.456 -0,5%ESt50 4.813 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 10,83 +0,3%Dow 39.594 -2,5%Nas 16.387 -4,3%Bitcoin 72.969 +3,3%Euro 1,1332 +1,2%Öl 63,48 +0,1%Gold 3.213 +1,2%
Heute im Fokus
China erhöht Zölle: DAX dreht ins Minus -- Mutares stößt großes Steyr Motors-Anteilspaket ab -- Novartis will 23 Mrd. Dollar in den USA investieren -- Rheinmetall, VW, SCHOTT Pharma im Fokus
Top News
DAX nach Gewinnen tiefer - China erhöht US-Zölle - Volatilität bleibt hoch DAX nach Gewinnen tiefer - China erhöht US-Zölle - Volatilität bleibt hoch
Vodafone-Aktie dennoch fester: Kartellamt verhängt Abmahnung Vodafone-Aktie dennoch fester: Kartellamt verhängt Abmahnung
ArcelorMittal Aktie

22,98 EUR -0,63 EUR -2,67 %
STU
22,89 EUR -0,48 EUR -2,05 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 16,83 Mrd. EUR

KGV 14,28 Div. Rendite 2,22%

WKN A2DRTZ

ISIN LU1598757687

Symbol AMSYF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

ArcelorMittal Buy

12:31 Uhr
ArcelorMittal Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ArcelorMittal
22,98 EUR -0,63 EUR -2,67%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Goldman Sachs hat ArcelorMittal von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 26,10 auf 29,00 Euro angehoben. Angesichts des aktuellen Überschussangebots erwarte das Rohstoffteam der US-Investmentbank sinkende Preise für Eisenerz und metallurgische Kohle, schrieb Analyst Matt Greene in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dies dürfte die Kostenseite des Stahlherstellers entspannen und die Margen stützen, selbst wenn die Stahlpreise nicht steigen sollten./la/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.04.2025 / 07:25 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: ArcelorMittal Buy

Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
29,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
22,89 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
26,69%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
22,98 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,20%
Analyst Name:
Matt Greene 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
30,70 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu ArcelorMittal

12:31 ArcelorMittal Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.04.25 ArcelorMittal Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.03.25 ArcelorMittal Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.03.25 ArcelorMittal Buy UBS AG
13.03.25 ArcelorMittal Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu ArcelorMittal

finanzen.net CAC 40-Wert ArcelorMittal-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein ArcelorMittal-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren
finanzen.net CAC 40-Titel ArcelorMittal-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in ArcelorMittal von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
dpa-afx Zweistelliges Kursplus: Einst geschmähte thyssenkrupp-Aktie inzwischen Anleger-Favorit
finanzen.net März 2025: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der ArcelorMittal-Aktie angepasst
dpa-afx Kepler-Empfehlung stützt Aktien thyssenkrupp - thyssen-Grünstahl-Anlage soll Ende 2027 starten
finanzen.net CAC 40-Papier ArcelorMittal-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in ArcelorMittal von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS hebt Ziel für ArcelorMittal auf 35 Euro - 'Buy'
finanzen.net CAC 40-Titel ArcelorMittal-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine ArcelorMittal-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht
GlobeNewswire New ‘Steel Works’ series showcases the role of R&D in driving innovation at ArcelorMittal
GlobeNewswire ArcelorMittal announces the commencement of a new share buyback program over the period 2025-2030
GlobeNewswire ArcelorMittal announces updated financial calendar for 2025
GlobeNewswire ArcelorMittal publishes convening notice for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders
GlobeNewswire ArcelorMittal announces the completion of its 85 million shares buyback program
GlobeNewswire ArcelorMittal announces publication of the 2024 statutory financial statements of ArcelorMittal parent company
GlobeNewswire Designated Person Notification
GlobeNewswire Designated Person Notification
