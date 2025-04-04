Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Goldman Sachs hat ArcelorMittal von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 26,10 auf 29,00 Euro angehoben. Angesichts des aktuellen Überschussangebots erwarte das Rohstoffteam der US-Investmentbank sinkende Preise für Eisenerz und metallurgische Kohle, schrieb Analyst Matt Greene in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dies dürfte die Kostenseite des Stahlherstellers entspannen und die Margen stützen, selbst wenn die Stahlpreise nicht steigen sollten./la/mis

