DAX 23.598 -1,6%ESt50 5.762 -1,3%MSCI World 4.427 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto 9,0640 -0,4%Nas 22.697 +0,0%Bitcoin 60.044 -0,3%Euro 1,1593 -0,1%Öl 92,46 +1,2%Gold 5.188 %
DAX sinkt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester -- Oracle überzeugt mit Bilanz -- Rheinmetall steigert Umsatz und Gewinn -- BioNTech, PayPay, NIO, Porsche, Novo Nordisk, TSMC im Fokus
Aktien von Tesla, BYD und Rivian als Profiteure? Steigende Ölpreise könnten Elektroautos attraktiver machen
BayWa: TotalEnergies schießt quer
Inditex Aktie

52,92 EUR +0,60 EUR +1,15 %
STU
47,72 CHF +0,65 CHF +1,38 %
BRX
Marktkap. 163,48 Mrd. EUR

KGV 27,99 Div. Rendite 2,58%
WKN A11873

ISIN ES0148396007

Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
52,92 EUR 0,60 EUR 1,15%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal mit einem Kursziel von 67 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Das operative Gewinnwachstum (Ebit) des Modekonzerns liege über der Konsensschätzung, schrieb James Grzinic in seiner ersten Einschätzung am Mittwoch./rob/gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.03.2026 / 03:04 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.03.2026 / 03:04 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
67,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
52,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
26,65%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
52,92 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,61%
Analyst Name:
James Grzinic 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
59,13 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

10:51 Inditex Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:36 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10:36 Inditex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.03.26 Inditex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.03.26 Inditex Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

dpa-afx Geschäftsausbau Inditex-Aktie gewinnt: Zara-Mutter verdient mehr Inditex-Aktie gewinnt: Zara-Mutter verdient mehr
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank Research hebt Inditex auf 'Buy' - Ziel 63 Euro
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Titel Inditex-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Inditex-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Wert Inditex-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Inditex von vor einem Jahr eingebracht
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Wert Inditex-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Inditex von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Titel Inditex-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Inditex von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Papier Inditex-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Inditex von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen
finanzen.net Januar 2026: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Inditex-Aktie
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Papier Inditex-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Inditex-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren
Business Times Zara owner Inditex reports 9% sales growth at start of first quarter
RTE.ie Zara owner Inditex reports good start to Q1, sales up 9%
Zacks Industria de Diseno Textil (IDEXY) Surges 5.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Zacks Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Industria de Diseno Textil (IDEXY) This Year?
Business Times European shares end flat; Inditex jumps on strong November sales
Financial Times Zara-owner Inditex is the anti-fashion fashion house
Zacks All You Need to Know About Industria de Diseno Textil (IDEXY) Rating Upgrade to Buy
Business Times Europe: Tech drag weighs on Stoxx 600 despite Inditex boost
