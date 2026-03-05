Inditex Aktie
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal mit einem Kursziel von 67 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Das operative Gewinnwachstum (Ebit) des Modekonzerns liege über der Konsensschätzung, schrieb James Grzinic in seiner ersten Einschätzung am Mittwoch./rob/gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.03.2026 / 03:04 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.03.2026 / 03:04 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
