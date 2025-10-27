DAX 24.136 -0,6%ESt50 5.706 +0,0%MSCI World 4.434 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto 15,38 +2,5%Nas 23.977 +0,6%Bitcoin 96.493 -0,5%Euro 1,1649 +0,0%Öl 65,25 +1,2%Gold 4.010 +1,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Rheinmetall 703000 TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 PayPal A14R7U Deutsche Bank 514000 DroneShield A2DMAA Nokia 870737 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Beyond Meat A2N7XQ BASF BASF11 Microsoft 870747 adidas A1EWWW Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor Fed-Entscheid: DAX zurückhaltend -- Wall Street fester -- Deutsche Bank übertrifft Erwartungen -- Mercedes-Benz erleidet Gewinneinbruch -- Coinbase, NVIDIA, adidas, DroneShield im Fokus
Top News
Deutsche Bank: Verbucht einen Rekordgewinn im 3. Quartal. Die 2025er Ziele stehen bei der 9,2er KGV-Aktie mit 3,3 % Dividendenrendite! Deutsche Bank: Verbucht einen Rekordgewinn im 3. Quartal. Die 2025er Ziele stehen bei der 9,2er KGV-Aktie mit 3,3 % Dividendenrendite!
Viking Therapeutics: Canaccord sieht 194 % Kurspotenzial mit Verweis auf die potenziellen Medikamente gegen Adipositas Viking Therapeutics: Canaccord sieht 194 % Kurspotenzial mit Verweis auf die potenziellen Medikamente gegen Adipositas
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Santander Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Santander Aktien-Sparplan
8,97 EUR +0,31 EUR +3,53 %
STU
8,33 CHF +0,37 CHF +4,64 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 127,98 Mrd. EUR

KGV 5,79 Div. Rendite 3,81%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 858872

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN ES0113900J37

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol BCDRF

UBS AG

Santander Buy

11:56 Uhr
Santander Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)
8,97 EUR 0,31 EUR 3,53%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Santander mit einem Kursziel von 9,90 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Großbank habe die Erwartungen weitgehend erfüllt, schrieb Ignacio Cerezo am Mittwoch nach Quartalszahlen. Die Bewertung bleibe attraktiv./rob/ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.10.2025 / 07:10 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.10.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tupungato / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Santander Buy

Unternehmen:
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
9,90 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
8,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,61%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
8,97 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,34%
Analyst Name:
Ignacio Cerezo 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
8,65 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)

12:31 Santander Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:56 Santander Buy UBS AG
08:36 Santander Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
13.10.25 Santander Buy UBS AG
10.10.25 Santander Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)

dpa-afx US-Geschäft schiebt an Santander-Aktie höher: Erwartungen geschlagen - Ziele bestätigt Santander-Aktie höher: Erwartungen geschlagen - Ziele bestätigt
dpa-afx ROUNDUP/US-Geschäft schiebt an: Santander schlägt Erwartungen - Ziele bestätigt
Dow Jones Santander UK lässt 3Q-Bericht wegen Autokredit-Unsicherheit ausfallen
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Wert Santander-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Santander von vor einem Jahr eingefahren
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Titel Santander-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Santander-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient
Dow Jones Santander fusioniert europäische Konsumentenkreditgeschäfte - Aktie legt zu
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Papier Santander-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Santander von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Papier Santander-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Santander von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren
finanzen.net So schätzen die Analysten die Santander-Aktie im September 2025 ein
EN, TheGuardian Santander urges ministers to intervene in UK car finance compensation scheme
Financial Times Santander attacks car finance redress scheme as it scraps UK results
RTE.ie Santander UK delays Q3 results amid motor finance probe
PR Newswire /C O R R E C T I O N -- Sanofi-Aventis Canada Inc./
PR Newswire /C O R R E C T I O N -- Sanofi-Aventis Canada Inc./
PR Newswire Sanofi's high-dose influenza vaccine demonstrates superior protection for older adults against hospitalization vs standard-dose
PR Newswire Sanofi's high-dose influenza vaccine demonstrates superior protection for older adults against hospitalization vs standard-dose
PR Newswire EVOQ Therapeutics Announces Collaboration and License Agreement with Sanofi
RSS Feed
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano) zu myNews hinzufügen