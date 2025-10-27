Santander Aktie
Marktkap. 127,98 Mrd. EURKGV 5,79 Div. Rendite 3,81%
WKN 858872
ISIN ES0113900J37
Symbol BCDRF
Santander Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Santander mit einem Kursziel von 9,90 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Großbank habe die Erwartungen weitgehend erfüllt, schrieb Ignacio Cerezo am Mittwoch nach Quartalszahlen. Die Bewertung bleibe attraktiv./rob/ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.10.2025 / 07:10 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.10.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tupungato / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Santander Buy
|Unternehmen:
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
9,90 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
8,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10,61%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
8,97 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,34%
|
Analyst Name:
Ignacio Cerezo
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
8,65 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
