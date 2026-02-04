DAX 24.603 -0,7%ESt50 5.970 -0,4%MSCI World 4.502 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 9,2570 -5,3%Nas 22.905 -1,5%Bitcoin 60.353 -2,7%Euro 1,1797 -0,1%Öl 68,29 -1,0%Gold 4.928 -0,7%
Vonovia Aktie

Marktkap. 20,52 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 4,16%
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia SE Overweight

08:26 Uhr
Vonovia SE Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vonovia auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Aktien des Wohnimmobilienkonzerns seien günstig, schrieb Neil Green am Mittwochabend nach jüngsten Gesprächen in Europa und den USA über die Branche. Er geht recht optimistisch in die Geschäftszahlen und hofft auf eine positive Kursreaktion./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2026 / 16:53 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2026 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Overweight

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
24,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
24,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Neil Green 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
33,44 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE

08:26 Vonovia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.01.26 Vonovia Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.01.26 Vonovia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.12.25 Vonovia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.12.25 Vonovia Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

