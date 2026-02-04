Vonovia Aktie
Marktkap. 20,52 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 4,16%
WKN A1ML7J
ISIN DE000A1ML7J1
Symbol VNNVF
Vonovia SE Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vonovia auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Aktien des Wohnimmobilienkonzerns seien günstig, schrieb Neil Green am Mittwochabend nach jüngsten Gesprächen in Europa und den USA über die Branche. Er geht recht optimistisch in die Geschäftszahlen und hofft auf eine positive Kursreaktion./ag/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2026 / 16:53 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2026 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Vonovia SE
Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
24,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
24,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Neil Green
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
33,44 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vonovia SE
|08:26
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.01.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.12.25
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.12.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
