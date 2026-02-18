DAX 25.062 -0,9%ESt50 6.049 -0,9%MSCI World 4.537 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 8,5985 -2,2%Nas 22.754 +0,8%Bitcoin 56.431 +0,1%Euro 1,1779 +0,0%Öl 71,35 +1,5%Gold 4.987 +0,2%
Top News
Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG vergibt Buy an Airbus SE-Aktie Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG vergibt Buy an Airbus SE-Aktie
Airbus-Aktie von Auslieferungsausblick belastet: Prognose erfüllt - Dividende steigt Airbus-Aktie von Auslieferungsausblick belastet: Prognose erfüllt - Dividende steigt
AIR France-KLM Aktie

13,08 EUR +1,46 EUR +12,52 %
STU
13,07 EUR +1,76 EUR +15,51 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 3,16 Mrd. EUR

KGV 8,74 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A3EJGH

ISIN FR001400J770

Symbol AFRAF

UBS AG

AIR France-KLM Neutral

11:56 Uhr
AIR France-KLM Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
AIR France-KLM
13,08 EUR 1,46 EUR 12,52%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Air France-KLM mit einem Kursziel von 11,05 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Resultate für das abgelaufene Jahr seien auf operativer Ebene und unter dem Strich stärker als erwartet, schrieb Jarrod Castle am Donnerstag. Gemeinsam mit einem beruhigenden Ausblick dürfte sich dies positiv auf den Aktienkurs auswirken./rob/tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2026 / 07:20 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.02.2026 / 07:20 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: AIR France-KLM Neutral

Unternehmen:
AIR France-KLM		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
11,05 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
12,89 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-14,27%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
13,08 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-15,49%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,57 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu AIR France-KLM

11:56 AIR France-KLM Neutral UBS AG
10:36 AIR France-KLM Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
10:21 AIR France-KLM Underweight Barclays Capital
09:56 AIR France-KLM Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:26 AIR France-KLM Market-Perform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

