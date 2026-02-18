AIR France-KLM Aktie
Marktkap. 3,16 Mrd. EURKGV 8,74 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A3EJGH
ISIN FR001400J770
Symbol AFRAF
AIR France-KLM Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Air France-KLM mit einem Kursziel von 11,05 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Resultate für das abgelaufene Jahr seien auf operativer Ebene und unter dem Strich stärker als erwartet, schrieb Jarrod Castle am Donnerstag. Gemeinsam mit einem beruhigenden Ausblick dürfte sich dies positiv auf den Aktienkurs auswirken./rob/tih/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2026 / 07:20 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.02.2026 / 07:20 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: AIR France-KLM Neutral
|Unternehmen:
AIR France-KLM
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
11,05 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
12,89 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-14,27%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
13,08 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-15,49%
|
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,57 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu AIR France-KLM
|11:56
|AIR France-KLM Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:36
|AIR France-KLM Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:21
|AIR France-KLM Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:56
|AIR France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:26
|AIR France-KLM Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|11:56
|AIR France-KLM Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:36
|AIR France-KLM Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:21
|AIR France-KLM Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:56
|AIR France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:26
|AIR France-KLM Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|09:56
|AIR France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.01.26
|AIR France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.12.25
|AIR France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.25
|AIR France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.03.25
|AIR France-KLM Buy
|UBS AG
|10:21
|AIR France-KLM Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.01.26
|AIR France-KLM Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.07.25
|AIR France-KLM Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.05.25
|AIR France-KLM Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.04.25
|AIR France-KLM Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:56
|AIR France-KLM Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:36
|AIR France-KLM Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:26
|AIR France-KLM Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|20.01.26
|AIR France-KLM Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.01.26
|AIR France-KLM Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research