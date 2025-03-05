BioNTech (ADRs) Aktie
Marktkap. 24,12 Mrd. EURKGV 25,25 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2PSR2
ISIN US09075V1026
Symbol BNTX
BioNTech (ADRs) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Biontech nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 120 US-Dollar belassen. Der Umsatz des Impfstoffherstellers habe größtenteils ihren Erwartungen und denen des Marktes entsprochen, schrieb Analystin Jessica Fye in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Mainzer verzeichneten Fortschritte bei ihrer Pipeline rund um den Antikörper BNT327 und das breitere Produktangebot mit Blick auf Medikamente für die Krebstherapie./la/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.03.2025 / 12:35 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.03.2025 / 12:35 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: BioNTech (ADRs) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
BioNTech (ADRs)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 120,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 105,93
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,28%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 105,60
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,64%
|
Analyst Name:
Jessica Fye
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 136,17
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
