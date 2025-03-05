DAX 22.621 -1,7%ESt50 5.387 -1,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,89 -10,7%Dow 41.855 -2,2%Nas 17.409 -4,3%Bitcoin 72.227 -2,9%Euro 1,0824 -0,2%Öl 69,28 -1,7%Gold 2.886 -0,9%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Biontech nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 120 US-Dollar belassen. Der Umsatz des Impfstoffherstellers habe größtenteils ihren Erwartungen und denen des Marktes entsprochen, schrieb Analystin Jessica Fye in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Mainzer verzeichneten Fortschritte bei ihrer Pipeline rund um den Antikörper BNT327 und das breitere Produktangebot mit Blick auf Medikamente für die Krebstherapie./la/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.03.2025 / 12:35 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.03.2025 / 12:35 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: BioNTech (ADRs) Neutral

Unternehmen:
BioNTech (ADRs)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 120,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 105,93		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,28%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 105,60		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,64%
Analyst Name:
Jessica Fye 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 136,17

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

