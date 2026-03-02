DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 53,86 Mrd. EURKGV 15,14
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für DHL Group von 53,50 auf 55 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Alexia Dogani sieht kurzfristig zusätzliches Potenzial durch die Nahost-Eskalation bei grundsätzlicher Rückkehr zu profitablem Wachstum, wie sie am Donnerstagabend nach starken Geschäftszahlen schrieb./rob/ag/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.03.2026 / 19:36 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.03.2026 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Deutsche Post
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
55,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
46,77 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,60%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
46,86 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,37%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
47,92 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
