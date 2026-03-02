DAX 23.788 -0,1%ESt50 5.759 -0,4%MSCI World 4.454 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 9,2285 -3,9%Nas 22.749 -0,3%Bitcoin 60.927 -0,2%Euro 1,1575 -0,3%Öl 86,99 +3,2%Gold 5.084 %
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
freenet A0Z2ZZ AIXTRON A0WMPJ E.ON ENAG99 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft 843002 Heidelberg Materials 604700 Tesla A1CX3T Vonovia A1ML7J BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 NEL ASA A0B733 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 RWE 703712 Airbus 938914 Rolls-Royce A1H81L TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 Micron Technology 869020
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Iran-Krieg weitet sich aus: DAX schwankt -- Lufthansa auf Wachstumskurs -- TeamViewer, Oracle, Rüstungsaktien, Marvell, Alibaba, Xiaomi, DroneShield, VW im Fokus
Top News
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie-Analyse: Bernstein Research bewertet mit Market-Perform DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie-Analyse: Bernstein Research bewertet mit Market-Perform
DJE startet mit Rekord ins Jahr 2026 DJE startet mit Rekord ins Jahr 2026
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
46,86 EUR +1,19 EUR +2,61 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 53,86 Mrd. EUR

KGV 15,14
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 555200

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol DPSTF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

10:56 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
46,86 EUR 1,19 EUR 2,61%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für DHL Group von 53,50 auf 55 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Alexia Dogani sieht kurzfristig zusätzliches Potenzial durch die Nahost-Eskalation bei grundsätzlicher Rückkehr zu profitablem Wachstum, wie sie am Donnerstagabend nach starken Geschäftszahlen schrieb./rob/ag/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.03.2026 / 19:36 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.03.2026 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Deutsche Post

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
55,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
46,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,60%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
46,86 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,37%
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
47,92 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

10:56 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:11 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight Barclays Capital
05.03.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen DZ BANK
05.03.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Equal Weight Barclays Capital
05.03.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

finanzen.net Einstufung im Blick DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie-Analyse: Bernstein Research bewertet mit Market-Perform DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie-Analyse: Bernstein Research bewertet mit Market-Perform
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) am Freitagmittag freundlich
dpa-afx DHL-Aktie profitiert: Barclays hebt Rating auf 'Overweight'
dpa-afx AKTIE IM FOKUS: Analystenlob treibt am Vortag sehr schwache DHL-Aktien wieder an
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Analyse: Overweight-Bewertung von JP Morgan Chase & Co. für Aktie
TraderFox DHL Group: Margenstärke besiegt globale Handelskonflikte. Analysten werden deutlich positiver.
finanzen.net Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: DAX zum Start stärker
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: Anleger lassen LUS-DAX zum Start des Freitagshandels steigen
finanzen.net Börse Europa: Euro STOXX 50 präsentiert sich zum Start des Freitagshandels fester
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-AFR: Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
RSS Feed
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) zu myNews hinzufügen