DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 53,58 Mrd. EURKGV 15,14 Div. Rendite 4,07%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 56,50 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis habe dank starken Express-Geschäfts klar über dem Konsens gelegen, schrieb Alexia Dogani am Donnerstag nach den Zahlen für das erste Quartal. Die Jahresziele seien aufgrund des unsicheren Umfelds allerdings beibehalten worden. Die Expertin sieht dennoch positive Impulse für die Aktien./rob/ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2026 / 06:44 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.04.2026 / 06:44 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
56,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
47,57 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,77%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
49,25 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,72%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
50,13 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|12:06
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:36
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:11
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:31
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12:06
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:36
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:11
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:31
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|11:36
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:31
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.11.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.11.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|13.10.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|22.09.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|05.08.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|12:06
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:11
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:31
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|16.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG