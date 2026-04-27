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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

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Marktkap. 53,58 Mrd. EUR

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JP Morgan Chase & Co.

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

09:31 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
49,25 EUR 2,70 EUR 5,80%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 56,50 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis habe dank starken Express-Geschäfts klar über dem Konsens gelegen, schrieb Alexia Dogani am Donnerstag nach den Zahlen für das erste Quartal. Die Jahresziele seien aufgrund des unsicheren Umfelds allerdings beibehalten worden. Die Expertin sieht dennoch positive Impulse für die Aktien./rob/ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2026 / 06:44 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.04.2026 / 06:44 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
56,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
47,57 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
18,77%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
49,25 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,72%
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
50,13 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

12:06 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral UBS AG
11:36 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight Barclays Capital
10:11 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:31 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform Bernstein Research
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Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Analyse im Blick DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie: UBS AG vergibt Neutral DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie: UBS AG vergibt Neutral
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) gewinnt am Donnerstagmittag an Fahrt
finanzen.net Buy von Jefferies & Company Inc. für DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie
finanzen.net DHL-Aktie im Plus: Konzern steigert Gewinn trotz Umsatzrückgang - Jahresziele bestätigt
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie erhält von Barclays Capital Bewertung: Overweight
finanzen.net Goldman Sachs Group Inc. gibt DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie Neutral
dpa-afx ROUNDUP 2: DHL überrascht positiv dank starkem Express-Geschäft - Aktie zieht an
finanzen.net JP Morgan Chase & Co.: Overweight-Note für DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie erhält von Bernstein Research Bewertung: Market-Perform
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