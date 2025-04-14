DAX 21.055 +0,5%ESt50 4.926 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto 11,20 -2,0%Dow 40.525 +0,8%Nas 16.831 +0,6%Bitcoin 75.553 +1,3%Euro 1,1326 -0,2%Öl 64,34 -0,7%Gold 3.218 +0,3%
Marktkap. 22,17 Mrd. EUR

KGV 14.980,00 Div. Rendite 3,17%

WKN 850001

ISIN SE0000108656

Symbol ERIXF

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Ericsson nach Zahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 57 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Trotz der zunehmenden Unsicherheiten habe der Telekomausrüster ein ordentliches Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Analyst Francois-Xavier Bouvigniesam Dienstag in einer ersten Reaktion./gl/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2025 / 06:15 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2025 / 06:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Jari J / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
57,00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
7,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Francois-Xavier Bouvignies 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
74,67 SEK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

