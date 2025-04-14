Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie
Marktkap. 22,17 Mrd. EURKGV 14.980,00 Div. Rendite 3,17%
WKN 850001
ISIN SE0000108656
Symbol ERIXF
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Ericsson nach Zahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 57 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Trotz der zunehmenden Unsicherheiten habe der Telekomausrüster ein ordentliches Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Analyst Francois-Xavier Bouvigniesam Dienstag in einer ersten Reaktion./gl/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2025 / 06:15 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2025 / 06:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Jari J / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
57,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
7,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Francois-Xavier Bouvignies
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
74,67 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
