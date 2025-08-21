DAX 24.293 +0,1%ESt50 5.462 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto 16,15 +3,0%Dow 44.786 -0,3%Nas 21.100 -0,3%Bitcoin 97.411 +0,7%Euro 1,1593 -0,1%Öl 67,79 +0,2%Gold 3.326 -0,4%
Grand City Properties Aktie

10,94 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,18 %
STU
11,02 EUR -0,08 EUR -0,72 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,95 Mrd. EUR

KGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Grand City Properties Buy

08:11 Uhr
Grand City Properties Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 14,50 auf 15,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Bei dem Immbilienkonzern dürfte sich die im ersten Halbjahr besser als erwartete Profitabilität fortsetzen, begründete Kai Klose in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Einschätzung das neue Ziel. Er senkte indes seine Annahmen für künftige Veräußerungserlöse./rob/gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.08.2025 / 16:24 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

