Grand City Properties Aktie
Marktkap. 1,95 Mrd. EURKGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 14,50 auf 15,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Bei dem Immbilienkonzern dürfte sich die im ersten Halbjahr besser als erwartete Profitabilität fortsetzen, begründete Kai Klose in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Einschätzung das neue Ziel. Er senkte indes seine Annahmen für künftige Veräußerungserlöse./rob/gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.08.2025 / 16:24 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
15,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
11,02 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
36,12%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
10,94 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37,11%
|
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,98 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
