HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 14,50 auf 15,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Bei dem Immbilienkonzern dürfte sich die im ersten Halbjahr besser als erwartete Profitabilität fortsetzen, begründete Kai Klose in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Einschätzung das neue Ziel. Er senkte indes seine Annahmen für künftige Veräußerungserlöse./rob/gl/edh

