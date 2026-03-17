Grand City Properties Aktie
Marktkap. 1,53 Mrd. EURKGV 3,68 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 10,80 auf 10,60 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Stagflations-Sorgen hätten die Bewertungen von Europas Immobilienkonzernen nahe an ihre Tiefs von 2009 zurückgeworfen, schrieb Jonathan Kownator am Montag. Er passte seine Kursziele an die gestiegenen Realzinsen an./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.03.2026 / 00:43 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
10,60 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
8,68 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22,12%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
8,67 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,26%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
12,02 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|08:31
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:31
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.11.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.11.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.09.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:31
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.01.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.12.25
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.