10:51 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für die Aktien von Intesa Sanpaolo leicht von 6,10 auf 6 Euro gesenkt und die Papiere von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft. Intesa-Aktien seien als ein Hauptprofiteur im Zinserhöhungszyklus seit der Kaufempfehlung 2022 immens gestiegen, schrieb Sofie Peterzens am Mittwochabend in ihrer Neubewertung südeuropäischer Banken. Sie sieht nun kaum noch Bewertungsspielraum, auch wenn sie weiter von einer guten Entwicklung der Profitabilität und hohen Ausschüttungen ausgeht./ag/nas

