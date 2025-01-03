Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
Marktkap. 96,91 Mrd. EURKGV 8,03 Div. Rendite 8,83%
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für die Aktien von Intesa Sanpaolo leicht von 6,10 auf 6 Euro gesenkt und die Papiere von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft. Intesa-Aktien seien als ein Hauptprofiteur im Zinserhöhungszyklus seit der Kaufempfehlung 2022 immens gestiegen, schrieb Sofie Peterzens am Mittwochabend in ihrer Neubewertung südeuropäischer Banken. Sie sieht nun kaum noch Bewertungsspielraum, auch wenn sie weiter von einer guten Entwicklung der Profitabilität und hohen Ausschüttungen ausgeht./ag/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.09.2025 / 22:33 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
6,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
5,43 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10,42%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
5,41 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,93%
|
Analyst Name:
Sofie Peterzens
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,11 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
