DAX 23.563 -0,4%ESt50 5.444 -0,4%Top 10 Crypto 15,36 -1,7%Dow 46.121 -0,4%Nas 22.498 -0,3%Bitcoin 95.415 -1,2%Euro 1,1745 +0,0%Öl 68,71 -0,5%Gold 3.753 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 RENK RENK73 NVIDIA 918422 Gerresheimer A0LD6E Alibaba A117ME Tesla A1CX3T Plug Power A1JA81 DroneShield A2DMAA HENSOLDT HAG000 D-Wave Quantum A3DSV9 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F BYD A0M4W9 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen verhalten -- Trump-Regierung senkt EU-Autozölle -- Intel wirbt um Apple als Investor -- Medizintechnik, BYD, Oracle, Plug Power, H&M, Autotitel, Rheinmetall im Fokus
Top News
Richtungssuche setzt sich fort: DAX verbucht am Donnerstag Verluste Richtungssuche setzt sich fort: DAX verbucht am Donnerstag Verluste
EU-Automarkt mit Plus im August - Dämpfer für den Branchenprimus EU-Automarkt mit Plus im August - Dämpfer für den Branchenprimus
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
5,41 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,09 %
STU
5,39 EUR -0,04 EUR -0,79 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 96,91 Mrd. EUR

KGV 8,03 Div. Rendite 8,83%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 850605

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN IT0000072618

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol IITSF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral

10:51 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
5,41 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,09%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für die Aktien von Intesa Sanpaolo leicht von 6,10 auf 6 Euro gesenkt und die Papiere von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft. Intesa-Aktien seien als ein Hauptprofiteur im Zinserhöhungszyklus seit der Kaufempfehlung 2022 immens gestiegen, schrieb Sofie Peterzens am Mittwochabend in ihrer Neubewertung südeuropäischer Banken. Sie sieht nun kaum noch Bewertungsspielraum, auch wenn sie weiter von einer guten Entwicklung der Profitabilität und hohen Ausschüttungen ausgeht./ag/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.09.2025 / 22:33 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
6,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
5,43 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,42%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
5,41 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,93%
Analyst Name:
Sofie Peterzens 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
6,11 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

10:51 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.09.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.09.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight Morgan Stanley
27.08.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.08.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Tullow Oil plc

finanzen.net Tullow Oil-Aktie klettert zweistellig: Entscheid der Internationalen Handelskammer beflügelt
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Tullow Oil plc
RSS Feed
Tullow Oil plc zu myNews hinzufügen