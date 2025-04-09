Rio Tinto Aktie
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 7600 auf 7200 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Angesichts des Überangebotes und der Nachfrage-Risiken habe das Rohstoffteam der US-Investmentbank seine Prognosen für die Entwicklung der Kupfer- und Kohlepreise gesenkt, schrieb Analyst Matt Greene in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Rio Tinto zähle aktuell zu seinen bevorzugten Branchenwerten, ebenso wie Glencore, ArcelorMittal und Lundin Mining./la/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.04.2025 / 07:25 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
72,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
42,82 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
68,15%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
42,66 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
68,80%
|
Analyst Name:
Matt Greene
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
58,42 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
