Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Rio Tinto Buy

13:16 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 7600 auf 7200 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Angesichts des Überangebotes und der Nachfrage-Risiken habe das Rohstoffteam der US-Investmentbank seine Prognosen für die Entwicklung der Kupfer- und Kohlepreise gesenkt, schrieb Analyst Matt Greene in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Rio Tinto zähle aktuell zu seinen bevorzugten Branchenwerten, ebenso wie Glencore, ArcelorMittal und Lundin Mining./la/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.04.2025 / 07:25 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

