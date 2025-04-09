DAX 20.306 -1,3%ESt50 4.784 -0,7%Top 10 Crypto 10,76 -0,3%Dow 39.594 -2,5%Nas 16.387 -4,3%Bitcoin 72.471 +2,6%Euro 1,1353 +1,4%Öl 63,29 -0,2%Gold 3.218 +1,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T Apple 865985 Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Infineon 623100 RENK RENK73 Lufthansa 823212 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
China erhöht Zölle: DAX dreht ins Minus -- Mutares stößt großes Steyr Motors-Anteilspaket ab -- Novartis will 23 Mrd. Dollar in den USA investieren -- Rheinmetall, VW, SCHOTT Pharma im Fokus
Top News
Goldpreis: Neues Rekordhoch bei über 3.200 Dollar - Das ist der Kurstreiber Goldpreis: Neues Rekordhoch bei über 3.200 Dollar - Das ist der Kurstreiber
Hot Stocks heute: USA vs China ist ein "trade war" - China wird nicht einlenken, Trump löst die Verbindungen  Hot Stocks heute: USA vs China ist ein "trade war" - China wird nicht einlenken, Trump löst die Verbindungen 
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Rio Tinto Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Rio Tinto Aktien-Sparplan
49,38 EUR +0,53 EUR +1,07 %
STU
42,66 GBP +0,58 GBP +1,37 %
LSE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 76,91 Mrd. EUR

KGV 8,48 Div. Rendite 6,54%

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Rio Tinto Buy

13:16 Uhr
Rio Tinto Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
49,38 EUR 0,53 EUR 1,07%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 7600 auf 7200 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Angesichts des Überangebotes und der Nachfrage-Risiken habe das Rohstoffteam der US-Investmentbank seine Prognosen für die Entwicklung der Kupfer- und Kohlepreise gesenkt, schrieb Analyst Matt Greene in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Rio Tinto zähle aktuell zu seinen bevorzugten Branchenwerten, ebenso wie Glencore, ArcelorMittal und Lundin Mining./la/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.04.2025 / 07:25 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Buy

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
72,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
42,82 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
68,15%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
42,66 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
68,80%
Analyst Name:
Matt Greene 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
58,42 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

13:16 Rio Tinto Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.04.25 Rio Tinto Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.04.25 Rio Tinto Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.04.25 Rio Tinto Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.04.25 Rio Tinto Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

finanzen.net STOXX 50 aktuell: STOXX 50-Börsianer greifen zum Start zu
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Papier Rio Tinto-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Rio Tinto von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel: FTSE 100 zum Handelsende im Aufwind
finanzen.net Gewinne in Europa: STOXX 50 notiert zum Handelsende im Plus
finanzen.net Schwache Performance in Europa: STOXX 50 letztendlich im freien Fall
finanzen.net STOXX-Handel STOXX 50-Anleger treten Rückzug an
finanzen.net FTSE 100 aktuell: So steht der FTSE 100 am Mittag
finanzen.net Börse Europa: STOXX 50-Anleger bekommen kalte Füße
PR Newswire Entegris Set to Join S&P MidCap 400
PR Newswire Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RIO
PR Newswire Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RIO
PR Newswire Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt - RIO
PR Newswire Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt - RIO
RSS Feed
Rio Tinto plc zu myNews hinzufügen