Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 14,53 Mrd. EURKGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 133 dänischen Kronen belassen. Ein deutlich schnelleres Auslaufen steuerlicher Anreize für Alternative Energien schmälere für den Windturbinenhersteller die Attraktivität des US-Marktes, schrieb Colin Moody in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Einschätzung./rob/gl/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.05.2025 / 08:31 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.05.2025 / 08:31 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
133,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
13,84 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Colin Moody
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
140,22 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
