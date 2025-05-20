DAX 23.999 -0,5%ESt50 5.424 -0,6%Top 10 Crypto 15,31 +3,2%Dow 42.039 +0,4%Nas 19.038 +0,9%Bitcoin 99.137 +2,4%Euro 1,1281 -0,4%Öl 64,46 -0,2%Gold 3.295 -0,6%
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

Marktkap. 14,53 Mrd. EUR

KGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

RBC Capital Markets

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

20:06 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
13,56 EUR -1,24 EUR -8,35%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 133 dänischen Kronen belassen. Ein deutlich schnelleres Auslaufen steuerlicher Anreize für Alternative Energien schmälere für den Windturbinenhersteller die Attraktivität des US-Marktes, schrieb Colin Moody in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Einschätzung./rob/gl/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.05.2025 / 08:31 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.05.2025 / 08:31 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
133,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
13,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Colin Moody 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
140,22 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

20:06 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
14.05.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.05.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08.05.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07.05.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

