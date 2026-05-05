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Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

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RBC Capital Markets

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

11:46 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
25,87 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,08%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Vestas nach Quartalszahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 240 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der Windturbinenhersteller habe mit den Margen positiv überrascht und zusätzliche Aktienrückkäufe im Wert von 100 Millionen Euro angekündigt, schrieb Colin Moody am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion. Er schätze weiterhin den Fokus der Dänen auf die Aktionärsrenditen./rob/gl/mf

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2026 / 02:09 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2026 / 02:09 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
240,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
26,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Colin Moody 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
190,25 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

11:46 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
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