Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 25,71 Mrd. EURKGV 29,82 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Vestas nach Quartalszahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 240 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der Windturbinenhersteller habe mit den Margen positiv überrascht und zusätzliche Aktienrückkäufe im Wert von 100 Millionen Euro angekündigt, schrieb Colin Moody am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion. Er schätze weiterhin den Fokus der Dänen auf die Aktionärsrenditen./rob/gl/mf
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2026 / 02:09 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2026 / 02:09 / EDT
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Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
240,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
26,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Colin Moody
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
190,25 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|11:46
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.04.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.04.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.04.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.04.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:46
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.04.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.04.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.04.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.04.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:46
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.04.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.04.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.04.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.04.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.02.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.02.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.01.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.12.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.04.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.03.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.02.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.02.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.01.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG