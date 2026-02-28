Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 20,49 Mrd. EURKGV 29,82 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas mit einem Kursziel von 212 dänischen Kronen auf "Overweight" belassen. Das Service-Geschäft des Herstellers von Windkraftanlagen sei weltweit führend und der Schlüssel zur Wertschöpfung, schrieb Akash Gupta am Dienstagabend./rob/bek/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.03.2026 / 18:13 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.03.2026 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
212,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
20,93 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
180,78 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
