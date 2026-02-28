DAX 23.699 -1,1%ESt50 5.787 -0,9%MSCI World 4.432 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 9,0530 -0,5%Nas 22.697 +0,0%Bitcoin 59.891 -0,5%Euro 1,1614 +0,1%Öl 89,70 -1,9%Gold 5.184 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Lufthansa 823212 Beiersdorf 520000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NVIDIA 918422 Allianz 840400 TUI TUAG50 SAP 716460 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Bayer BAY001 DroneShield A2DMAA BASF BASF11 Deutsche Bank 514000 Siemens 723610 ExxonMobil 852549
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX sinkt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester -- Oracle überzeugt mit Bilanz -- Rheinmetall steigert Umsatz und Gewinn -- NIO, Porsche, Novo Nordisk, Meta, TSMC im Fokus
Top News
Nahostkonflikt und Ölpreise bleiben Top-Thema: DAX fällt wieder deutlich zurück Nahostkonflikt und Ölpreise bleiben Top-Thema: DAX fällt wieder deutlich zurück
Rio Tinto sichert Finanzierung für Lithiumprojekt in Argentinien - Aktie im Blick Rio Tinto sichert Finanzierung für Lithiumprojekt in Argentinien - Aktie im Blick
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
21,45 EUR +0,33 EUR +1,56 %
STU
19,12 CHF +0,07 CHF +0,38 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 20,49 Mrd. EUR

KGV 29,82 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol VWSYF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight

08:31 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
21,45 EUR 0,33 EUR 1,56%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas mit einem Kursziel von 212 dänischen Kronen auf "Overweight" belassen. Das Service-Geschäft des Herstellers von Windkraftanlagen sei weltweit führend und der Schlüssel zur Wertschöpfung, schrieb Akash Gupta am Dienstagabend./rob/bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.03.2026 / 18:13 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.03.2026 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
212,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
20,93 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
180,78 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

08:31 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.03.26 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight Barclays Capital
05.03.26 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
03.03.26 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.02.26 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

finanzen.net So schätzen die Analysten die Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie im Februar 2026 ein
TraderFox Stocks in Action: BASF, STMicro, AXA, Vestas und Cancom.
TraderFox TOP-5-Kursziele der Analysten am 17.02.26
finanzen.net Vestas Wind Systems A-S stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
dpa-afx Vestas-Aktie fällt: Jahreszahlen im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Weitere Aktienrückkäufe geplant
finanzen.net Ausblick: Vestas Wind Systems A-S stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
finanzen.net Januar 2026: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie
finanzen.net Erste Schätzungen: Vestas Wind Systems A-S legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Zacks Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Zacks Is Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Zacks What Makes Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Zacks Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Zacks Here Is Why Bargain Hunters Would Love Fast-paced Mover Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY)
Zacks Fast-paced Momentum Stock Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Zacks Why Fast-paced Mover Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
RSS Feed
Vestas Wind Systems A-S zu myNews hinzufügen