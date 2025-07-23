Vossloh Aktie
Marktkap. 1,66 Mrd. EURKGV 12,10 Div. Rendite 2,56%
WKN 766710
ISIN DE0007667107
Symbol VOSSF
Vossloh Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vossloh auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Euro belassen. Fabian Piasta lobte am Donnerstag die Entwicklung des Eisenbahntechnik-Unternehmens im zweiten Quartal - mit einem zweistelligen Umsatzwachstum und einem deutlich besseren operativen Ergebnis (Ebit)./ajx/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2025 / 02:28 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.07.2025 / 02:28 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Zusammenfassung: Vossloh Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vossloh AG
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
85,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
85,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,58%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
92,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,91%
|
Analyst Name:
Fabian Piasta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
78,75 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
