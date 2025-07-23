DAX 24.359 +0,5%ESt50 5.362 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto 15,85 +2,3%Dow 45.010 +1,1%Nas 21.020 +0,6%Bitcoin 101.000 +0,3%Euro 1,1749 -0,2%Öl 68,95 +0,4%Gold 3.364 -0,7%
Rheinmetall NVIDIA Deutsche Bank Tesla SAP RENK BASF Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Lufthansa Volkswagen (VW) vz. Siemens Energy Bayer Alphabet A (ex Google) BYD Novo Nordisk
Heute im Fokus
Vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: DAX stärker -- Tesla verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen - Umsatz leicht über Prognose -- Honeywell, D-Wave, Porsche, Amazon, Alphabet, Vodafone, BYD, Deutsche Bank, IBM im Fokus
Top News
STMicro enttäuscht beim Ausblick - Chipaktien wie Infineon & Co. deutlich unter Druck STMicro enttäuscht beim Ausblick - Chipaktien wie Infineon & Co. deutlich unter Druck
DroneShield-Aktie tiefrot: Nach Kursexplosion folgt scharfe Korrektur DroneShield-Aktie tiefrot: Nach Kursexplosion folgt scharfe Korrektur
Vossloh Aktie

Vossloh Aktien-Sparplan
92,30 EUR +6,10 EUR +7,08 %
STU
Marktkap. 1,66 Mrd. EUR

KGV 12,10 Div. Rendite 2,56%
WKN 766710

ISIN DE0007667107

Symbol VOSSF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Vossloh Buy

13:41 Uhr
Vossloh Buy
Vossloh AG
92,30 EUR 6,10 EUR 7,08%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vossloh auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Euro belassen. Fabian Piasta lobte am Donnerstag die Entwicklung des Eisenbahntechnik-Unternehmens im zweiten Quartal - mit einem zweistelligen Umsatzwachstum und einem deutlich besseren operativen Ergebnis (Ebit)./ajx/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2025 / 02:28 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.07.2025 / 02:28 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft

Zusammenfassung: Vossloh Buy

Unternehmen:
Vossloh AG		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
85,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
85,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,58%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
92,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,91%
Analyst Name:
Fabian Piasta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
78,75 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

