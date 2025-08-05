DAX 23.893 +0,2%ESt50 5.257 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 15,43 -1,3%Dow 44.191 +0,2%Nas 21.019 +0,5%Bitcoin 98.204 -0,3%Euro 1,1632 +0,5%Öl 68,48 +1,2%Gold 3.378 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Palantir A2QA4J Siemens Energy ENER6Y Commerzbank CBK100 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 Bayer BAY001 DroneShield A2DMAA Infineon 623100 Deutsche Bank 514000 RENK RENK73 Lufthansa 823212 Amazon 906866 Zalando ZAL111
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX volatil -- Wall Street uneins -- Novo Nordisk verdient weniger -- Super Micro enttäuscht -- Disney, Uber, DroneShield, Rheinmetall, Bayer, Commerzbank, Siemens Energy, AMD im Fokus
Top News
TotalEnergies-Aktie fester: TotalEnergies verkauft Anteile an zwei Öl- und Gasblöcken an YPF TotalEnergies-Aktie fester: TotalEnergies verkauft Anteile an zwei Öl- und Gasblöcken an YPF
Amgen-Aktie tiefer: Amgen hebt Prognose nach überraschend gut verlaufenem Quartal an Amgen-Aktie tiefer: Amgen hebt Prognose nach überraschend gut verlaufenem Quartal an
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Ãœbersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

Handeln
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
34,69 EUR +0,25 EUR +0,73 %
STU
34,37 EUR -0,07 EUR -0,20 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 31,2 Mrd. EUR

KGV 16,60 Div. Rendite 3,72%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A2ANT0

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN NL0011794037

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol AHODF

UBS AG

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Sell

12:01 Uhr
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
34,69 EUR 0,25 EUR 0,73%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Zahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Das zweite Quartal des Supermarktbetreibers sei wie erwartet verlaufen, schrieb Sreedhar Mahamkali in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Der Jahresausblick sei bestätigt worden./rob/ck/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.08.2025 / 06:34 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.08.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Sell

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
28,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
34,37 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-18,53%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
34,69 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-19,29%
Analyst Name:
Sreedhar Mahamkali 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
33,54 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

14:16 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
12:46 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Market-Perform Bernstein Research
12:01 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Sell UBS AG
11:31 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.07.25 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

dpa-afx Gut abgeschnitten Ahold Delhaize verdient deutlich mehr - Prognose bestätigt Ahold Delhaize verdient deutlich mehr - Prognose bestätigt
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: Supermarktkonzern Ahold Delhaize legt deutlich zu - Aktie zieht an
finanzen.net Ausblick: Ahold Delhaize zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Wert Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen
finanzen.net So stuften die Analysten die Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Papier Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) von vor 5 Jahren verdient
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Papier Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
finanzen.net Erste Schätzungen: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Titel Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) von vor einem Jahr eingefahren
Zacks Zacks.com featured highlights Affiliated Managers, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, Noah, Plains GP and Gibraltar Industries
Zacks Zacks.com featured highlights include Nomad Foods, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, Upbound Easterly Government Properties and The Gorman-Rupp
RSS Feed
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) zu myNews hinzufügen