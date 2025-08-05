Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie
Marktkap. 31,2 Mrd. EURKGV 16,60 Div. Rendite 3,72%
WKN A2ANT0
ISIN NL0011794037
Symbol AHODF
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Zahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Das zweite Quartal des Supermarktbetreibers sei wie erwartet verlaufen, schrieb Sreedhar Mahamkali in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Der Jahresausblick sei bestätigt worden./rob/ck/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.08.2025 / 06:34 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.08.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Sell
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
28,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
34,37 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-18,53%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
34,69 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-19,29%
|
Analyst Name:
Sreedhar Mahamkali
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
33,54 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|14:16
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:46
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12:01
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Sell
|UBS AG
|11:31
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.07.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14:16
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:46
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12:01
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Sell
|UBS AG
|11:31
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.07.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.05.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.03.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|UBS AG
|08.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|UBS AG
|12:01
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Sell
|UBS AG
|11:31
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.07.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Sell
|UBS AG
|26.06.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:16
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:46
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|10.07.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.07.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.05.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital