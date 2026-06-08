Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 3,92 Bio. EURKGV 34,22 Div. Rendite 0,40%
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 299,88 US-Dollar belassen. Das Thema KI bleibe bei Apple evolutionär anstelle von revolutionär, schrieb Edison Lee in seinem am Dienstag vorliegenden Kommentar zur Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Der Fokus liege darauf, KI in alle traditionellen Produkte und Services zu integrieren./rob/ag/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.06.2026 / 22:40 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2026 / 22:40 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
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Zusammenfassung: Apple Hold
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 299,88
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
$ 301,54
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,55%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 300,63
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,25%
|
Analyst Name:
Edison Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 305,65
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|08:31
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08:01
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08:31
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08:01
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:31
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08:01
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG