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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

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51,20 EUR -0,58 EUR -1,12 %
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Bernstein Research

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform

08:16 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
51,20 EUR -0,58 EUR -1,12%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für DHL Group auf "Market-Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 44 Euro belassen. Gegenwind im Handel und von der Währungsseite bestimme das zweite Quartal, schrieb Alex Irving am Dienstagnachmittag nach einem Gespräch mit dem Logistiker. Konjunktureller Gegenwind von höheren Ölpreisen zeige sich noch nicht./ajx/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.06.2026 / 15:52 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.06.2026 / 05:00 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Oliver-Marc Steffen / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
44,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Market-Perform		 Kurs*:
51,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-14,89%
Rating vorher:
Market-Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
51,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,06%
Analyst Name:
Alex Irving 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
51,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

08:16 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform Bernstein Research
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