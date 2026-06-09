DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 57,93 Mrd. EURKGV 15,14 Div. Rendite 4,07%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für DHL Group auf "Market-Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 44 Euro belassen. Gegenwind im Handel und von der Währungsseite bestimme das zweite Quartal, schrieb Alex Irving am Dienstagnachmittag nach einem Gespräch mit dem Logistiker. Konjunktureller Gegenwind von höheren Ölpreisen zeige sich noch nicht./ajx/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.06.2026 / 15:52 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.06.2026 / 05:00 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Oliver-Marc Steffen / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
44,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Market-Perform
|Kurs*:
51,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-14,89%
|Rating vorher:
Market-Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
51,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,06%
|
Analyst Name:
Alex Irving
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
51,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|08:16
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.05.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.05.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.05.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.05.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:16
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.05.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.05.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.05.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.05.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.05.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.05.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.05.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.05.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.11.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.11.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|13.10.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|22.09.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|05.08.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|08:16
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.05.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.05.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Warburg Research