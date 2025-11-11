Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie
Marktkap. 27,24 Mrd. EURKGV 14.980,00 Div. Rendite 3,17%
WKN 850001
ISIN SE0000108656
Symbol ERIXF
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Underperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für Ericsson von 69 auf 73 schwedische Kronen angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Underperform" belassen. Der Telekomausrüster dürfte es schwer haben, 2026 sein "Meisterstück" bei den Gewinnmargen zu wiederholen, schrieb Ulrich Rathe in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./mis/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.01.2026 / 14:19 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.01.2026 / 05:00 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Jari J / Shutterstock.com
Analysen zu Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
|08:36
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.07.25
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.04.25
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.04.25
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.04.25
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
