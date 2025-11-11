DAX 24.539 +0,2%ESt50 5.850 +1,0%MSCI World 4.448 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 12,31 +1,8%Nas 23.236 +0,0%Bitcoin 79.117 +1,3%Euro 1,1685 -0,3%Öl 60,22 -1,0%Gold 4.420 +2,1%
Heute im Fokus
DAX startet fester -- Asiens Börsen höher - Nikkei beflügelt -- US-Militäreinsatz in Venezuela -- BASF eröffnet Werk in Zhanjiang - Bitcoin, Airbus, Samsung im Fokus
Top News
DAX klettert weiter Richtung Rekordhoch - Positive Stimmung zum Jahresstart 2026 hält an DAX klettert weiter Richtung Rekordhoch - Positive Stimmung zum Jahresstart 2026 hält an
Nordex-Aktie steigt: Großauftrag in Kanada gesichert Nordex-Aktie steigt: Großauftrag in Kanada gesichert
Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie

8,18 EUR +0,04 EUR +0,52 %
STU
7,59 CHF -0,16 CHF -2,06 %
BRX
Marktkap. 27,24 Mrd. EUR

KGV 14.980,00 Div. Rendite 3,17%
WKN 850001

ISIN SE0000108656

Symbol ERIXF

Bernstein Research

Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Underperform

08:36 Uhr
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Underperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für Ericsson von 69 auf 73 schwedische Kronen angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Underperform" belassen. Der Telekomausrüster dürfte es schwer haben, 2026 sein "Meisterstück" bei den Gewinnmargen zu wiederholen, schrieb Ulrich Rathe in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./mis/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.01.2026 / 14:19 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.01.2026 / 05:00 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Jari J / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)

