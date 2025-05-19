DAX 24.043 +0,5%ESt50 5.453 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 14,22 -0,6%Dow 42.792 +0,3%Nas 19.215 +0,0%Bitcoin 93.640 -0,4%Euro 1,1247 +0,0%Öl 65,20 -0,4%Gold 3.238 +0,3%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 13,20 auf 12,90 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Jonathan Kownator passte seine Schätzungen für die Immobilienbranche am Montag im Nachgang der Berichtssaison an die jüngsten Ergebnisse, die aktuelle Nachrichtenlage sowie die derzeitigen Konjunkturprognosen an. Bei den deutschen Wohnimmobilienunternehmen, gerade Vonovia, sieht Kownator attraktive, regulierte Ergebnisprofile./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2025 / 16:46 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

