Grand City Properties Aktie
Marktkap. 1,97 Mrd. EURKGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 13,20 auf 12,90 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Jonathan Kownator passte seine Schätzungen für die Immobilienbranche am Montag im Nachgang der Berichtssaison an die jüngsten Ergebnisse, die aktuelle Nachrichtenlage sowie die derzeitigen Konjunkturprognosen an. Bei den deutschen Wohnimmobilienunternehmen, gerade Vonovia, sieht Kownator attraktive, regulierte Ergebnisprofile./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2025 / 16:46 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
12,90 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
11,16 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,59%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
11,16 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,59%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,82 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
