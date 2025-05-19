Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Buy

13:16 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 13,20 auf 12,90 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Jonathan Kownator passte seine Schätzungen für die Immobilienbranche am Montag im Nachgang der Berichtssaison an die jüngsten Ergebnisse, die aktuelle Nachrichtenlage sowie die derzeitigen Konjunkturprognosen an. Bei den deutschen Wohnimmobilienunternehmen, gerade Vonovia, sieht Kownator attraktive, regulierte Ergebnisprofile./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2025 / 16:46 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

