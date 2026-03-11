Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

08:21 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11,30 auf 10,80 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Jonathan Kownator passte seine Schätzungen am Freitagabend an die Jahresbilanz an./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2026 / 20:26 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

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