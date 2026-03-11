Grand City Properties Aktie
Marktkap. 1,64 Mrd. EURKGV 3,68 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11,30 auf 10,80 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Jonathan Kownator passte seine Schätzungen am Freitagabend an die Jahresbilanz an./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2026 / 20:26 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
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Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
10,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
9,33 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,76%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
9,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,63%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,72 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|08:21
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.01.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:21
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.01.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.11.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.11.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.09.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:21
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.01.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.12.25
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.11.25
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG