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Grand City Properties Aktie

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9,34 EUR +0,07 EUR +0,76 %
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9,27 EUR -0,06 EUR -0,64 %
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Marktkap. 1,64 Mrd. EUR

KGV 3,68 Div. Rendite 0,00%
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WKN A1JXCV

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ISIN LU0775917882

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Symbol GRNNF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

08:21 Uhr
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,34 EUR 0,07 EUR 0,76%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11,30 auf 10,80 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Jonathan Kownator passte seine Schätzungen am Freitagabend an die Jahresbilanz an./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2026 / 20:26 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
10,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
9,33 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,76%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
9,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,63%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,72 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

08:21 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.03.26 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.03.26 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
26.01.26 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.01.26 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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