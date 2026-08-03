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International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

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JP Morgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Overweight

08:01 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
4,97 EUR -0,09 EUR -1,74%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 6 auf 5,75 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Harry Gowers konstatierte am Montag zwar robuste Aussichten für die Airline-Holding, kappte aber seine Schätzungen aufgrund höherer Treibstoffkosten./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.08.2026 / 19:57 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.08.2026 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Overweight

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
5,01 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Harry J Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
5,20 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

08:01 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.08.26 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.08.26 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
31.07.26 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
31.07.26 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
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