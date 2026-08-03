International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
Marktkap. 22,2 Mrd. EURKGV 6,79 Div. Rendite 1,66%
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 6 auf 5,75 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Harry Gowers konstatierte am Montag zwar robuste Aussichten für die Airline-Holding, kappte aber seine Schätzungen aufgrund höherer Treibstoffkosten./ag/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.08.2026 / 19:57 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.08.2026 / 00:15 / BST
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Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
5,01 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Harry J Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
5,20 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|08:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.08.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.07.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.07.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.08.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.07.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.07.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.08.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.07.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.07.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|27.02.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|10.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|19.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|02.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.01.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.01.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.09.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital