DAX 24.074 +1,2%ESt50 5.342 +1,0%Top 10 Crypto 14,07 +4,2%Dow 44.406 -0,9%Nas 20.413 -0,9%Bitcoin 92.185 -0,1%Euro 1,1740 +0,2%Öl 69,45 -0,2%Gold 3.332 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Clara Technologies A3E4MS Siemens Energy ENER6Y HENSOLDT HAG000 Lufthansa 823212 BYD A0M4W9 BASF BASF11 Allianz 840400 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Commerzbank CBK100 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Infineon 623100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Trump-Zölle im Fokus: DAX vor zurückhaltender Eröffnung -- Asiens Märkte im Plus -- Fitch bestätigt Lufthansa-Rating mit "BBB-" - Ausblick stabil -- Zalando, NEL im Fokus
Top News
Samsung-Aktie fällt: US-Exportbeschränkungen für KI-Chips lassen Samsungs Gewinn einbrechen Samsung-Aktie fällt: US-Exportbeschränkungen für KI-Chips lassen Samsungs Gewinn einbrechen
Coinbase (COIN) – Strategischer Ausbau des Krypto-Ökosystems zeigt klare Marktführerschaftsambitionen! Coinbase (COIN) – Strategischer Ausbau des Krypto-Ökosystems zeigt klare Marktführerschaftsambitionen!
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Mehr Rendite für Dich - mit ZERO-Trading ohne Ordergebühren (zzgl. Spreads). Jetzt mit wenigen Klicks starten!

Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

Handeln
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
4,93 EUR +0,02 EUR +0,31 %
FSE
4,56 CHF +0,08 CHF +1,67 %
BRXC
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 86,54 Mrd. EUR

KGV 8,03 Div. Rendite 8,83%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 850605

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN IT0000072618

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol IITSF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

08:01 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
4,93 EUR 0,02 EUR 0,31%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 6 Euro belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee aktualisierte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie ihr Bewertungsmodell für die zwei italienischen Großbanken Unicredit und Intesa Sanpaolo vor den anstehenden Berichten zum zweiten Quartal. Für Unicredit hob sie ihre Ergebnisschätzungen (EPS) für 2026 und 2027 leicht an, für Intesa senkte sie sie für 2025 bis 2027 leicht./ck/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.07.2025 / 18:13 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.07.2025 / 18:26 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
6,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
4,91 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
22,29%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
4,93 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,82%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
5,57 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

08:01 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.05.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.05.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.05.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.05.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Kaufen DZ BANK
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

finanzen.net Aufschläge in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Ende des Montagshandels stärker
finanzen.net Montagshandel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Ende des Montagshandels mit Zuschlägen
finanzen.net Zuversicht in Europa: So entwickelt sich der STOXX 50 am Montagnachmittag
finanzen.net Gewinne in Europa: Das macht der Euro STOXX 50 am Nachmittag
finanzen.net Optimismus in Europa: STOXX 50 mittags in Grün
finanzen.net Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 präsentiert sich am Montagmittag fester
finanzen.net Aufschläge in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 beginnt Handel in der Gewinnzone
finanzen.net Zurückhaltung in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Start des Montagshandels leichter
Zacks Why Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Zacks Why Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Zacks Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
Zacks Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) is a Great Choice
Financial Times Intesa Sanpaolo chief calls on governments to stay out of banking deals
Financial Times Intesa Sanpaolo unveils plans to cut 9,000 jobs
RSS Feed
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. zu myNews hinzufügen