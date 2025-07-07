Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 6 Euro belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee aktualisierte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie ihr Bewertungsmodell für die zwei italienischen Großbanken Unicredit und Intesa Sanpaolo vor den anstehenden Berichten zum zweiten Quartal. Für Unicredit hob sie ihre Ergebnisschätzungen (EPS) für 2026 und 2027 leicht an, für Intesa senkte sie sie für 2025 bis 2027 leicht./ck/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.07.2025 / 18:13 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.07.2025 / 18:26 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
