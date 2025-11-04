Philips Aktie
Marktkap. 22,54 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 3,48%
WKN 940602
ISIN NL0000009538
Symbol RYLPF
Philips Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Philips von 28,50 auf 29 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Bei den Niederländern bessere sich weiter die Lage, schrieb Hassan Al-Wakeel am Dienstagabend in seinem Resümee zum Quartalsbericht. Er liegt mit seiner Margenprognose über den Konzernzielen und sieht damit eher Überraschungspotenzial./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.11.2025 / 19:38 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.11.2025 / 05:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Philips Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
29,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
24,85 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,70%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
24,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,15%
|
Analyst Name:
Hassan Al-Wakeel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
25,76 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
