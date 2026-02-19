RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

08:01 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Geschäftszahlen für 2025 von 6100 auf 5900 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Analyst Ben Davis passte seine Schätzungen in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an die Geschäftszahlen an. Daraus resultierte ein um etwa drei Prozent niedrigeres Kursziel für die Aktien der Bergwerksgesellschaft./rob/bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2026 / 14:38 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.02.2026 / 14:38 / EST

