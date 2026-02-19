Rio Tinto Aktie
Marktkap. 137,3 Mrd. EURKGV 12,87
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Geschäftszahlen für 2025 von 6100 auf 5900 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Analyst Ben Davis passte seine Schätzungen in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an die Geschäftszahlen an. Daraus resultierte ein um etwa drei Prozent niedrigeres Kursziel für die Aktien der Bergwerksgesellschaft./rob/bek/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2026 / 14:38 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.02.2026 / 14:38 / EST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
59,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
71,18 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-17,11%
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Ben Davis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
67,28 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.02.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG