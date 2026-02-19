DAX 25.082 +0,2%ESt50 6.084 +0,4%MSCI World 4.528 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 8,7595 +2,8%Nas 22.683 -0,3%Bitcoin 57.745 +1,5%Euro 1,1758 -0,1%Öl 71,29 -0,9%Gold 5.031 +0,7%
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero.
Top News
Bernstein Research verleiht RWE-Aktie Market-Perform in jüngster Analyse Bernstein Research verleiht RWE-Aktie Market-Perform in jüngster Analyse
One Stop Systems (OSS) im Pivotal-Point-Check: 65 Mio. USD Rekord-Aufträge der U.S. Navy und strategischer Durchbruch in der Robotik! One Stop Systems (OSS) im Pivotal-Point-Check: 65 Mio. USD Rekord-Aufträge der U.S. Navy und strategischer Durchbruch in der Robotik!
Rio Tinto Aktie

Rio Tinto Aktien-Sparplan
81,67 EUR +0,17 EUR +0,21 %
STU
74,12 CHF +0,76 CHF +1,04 %
BRX
Marktkap. 137,3 Mrd. EUR

KGV 12,87
WKN wurde kopiert
WKN 852147

ISIN wurde kopiert
ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol wurde kopiert
Symbol RTPPF

RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

08:01 Uhr
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
81,67 EUR 0,17 EUR 0,21%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Geschäftszahlen für 2025 von 6100 auf 5900 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Analyst Ben Davis passte seine Schätzungen in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an die Geschäftszahlen an. Daraus resultierte ein um etwa drei Prozent niedrigeres Kursziel für die Aktien der Bergwerksgesellschaft./rob/bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2026 / 14:38 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.02.2026 / 14:38 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
59,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
71,18 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-17,11%
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Ben Davis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
67,28 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

08:01 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
19.02.26 Rio Tinto Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.02.26 Rio Tinto Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.02.26 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
19.02.26 Rio Tinto Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

