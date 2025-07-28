Stellantis Aktie
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Stellantis nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 11,50 Euro belassen. Philippe Houchois schrieb in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie, in den weiteren Details habe es keine größeren Überraschungen gegeben. Mit dem Ausblick lasse sich der Autobauer auf die vage Prognose einer Verbesserung im zweiten Halbjahr ein. Er sieht die Gefahr, dass die Zielsetzungen enttäuschen./tih/la
