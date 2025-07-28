DAX 24.214 +1,0%ESt50 5.390 +1,0%Top 10 Crypto 16,29 +0,3%Dow 44.838 -0,1%Nas 21.179 +0,3%Bitcoin 102.684 +1,0%Euro 1,1546 -0,4%Öl 70,01 -0,6%Gold 3.317 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Tesla A1CX3T Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Deutsche Bank 514000 DroneShield A2DMAA BASF BASF11 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen 731400 HENSOLDT HAG000 Amazon 906866 Bayer BAY001
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Erholungsversuch: DAX klar im Plus -- PayPal mit Verbsserung bei Umsatz und Gewinn -- Novo Nordisk, Uniper, UnitedHealth, Heidelberger Druckmaschienen, SUSS, TeamViewer, Hypoport, Tilray im Fokus
Top News
Novo Nordisk-Aktie stürzt ab: Gewinnwarnung veröffentlicht - Starke Konkurrenz bei Wegovy - Neuer CEO Novo Nordisk-Aktie stürzt ab: Gewinnwarnung veröffentlicht - Starke Konkurrenz bei Wegovy - Neuer CEO
Belastungsfaktor für Palantir-Aktie: Pentagon sieht sich nach KI-Alternativen um Belastungsfaktor für Palantir-Aktie: Pentagon sieht sich nach KI-Alternativen um
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Ãœbersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Stellantis Aktie

Handeln
Stellantis Aktien-Sparplan
8,08 EUR -0,20 EUR -2,43 %
STU
9,35 USD -0,78 USD -7,65 %
vorbörslich
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 23,7 Mrd. EUR

KGV 6,79 Div. Rendite 5,40%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A2QL01

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN NL00150001Q9

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol STLA

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Stellantis Buy

13:21 Uhr
Stellantis Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Stellantis
8,08 EUR -0,20 EUR -2,43%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Stellantis nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 11,50 Euro belassen. Philippe Houchois schrieb in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie, in den weiteren Details habe es keine größeren Überraschungen gegeben. Mit dem Ausblick lasse sich der Autobauer auf die vage Prognose einer Verbesserung im zweiten Halbjahr ein. Er sieht die Gefahr, dass die Zielsetzungen enttäuschen./tih/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2025 / 02:49 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2025 / 02:49 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Buy

Unternehmen:
Stellantis		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
11,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
8,14 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
41,21%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
8,08 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
42,26%
Analyst Name:
Philippe Houchois 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
10,96 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Stellantis

13:21 Stellantis Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12:31 Stellantis Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
12:16 Stellantis Neutral UBS AG
22.07.25 Stellantis Hold Deutsche Bank AG
21.07.25 Stellantis Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Stellantis

Dow Jones Nach Prognoseaussetzung Stellantis-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Stellantis traut sich wieder Ausblick zu und rechnet mit Erholung Stellantis-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Stellantis traut sich wieder Ausblick zu und rechnet mit Erholung
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Stellantis auf 'Buy' - Ziel 11,50 Euro
finanzen.net Optimismus in Paris: CAC 40 mittags mit Zuschlägen
finanzen.net Aufschläge in Europa: mittags Gewinne im Euro STOXX 50
finanzen.net Börse Paris in Grün: CAC 40 legt zum Start zu
finanzen.net Börse Europa in Grün: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start des Dienstagshandels fester
dpa-afx Opel-Mutter Stellantis rechnet mit Milliardenkosten für Zölle
finanzen.net CAC 40-Handel aktuell: CAC 40 gibt zum Ende des Montagshandels nach
finanzen.net STOXX-Handel Euro STOXX 50 zeigt sich letztendlich leichter
Benzinga Stellantis H1 2025 Revenue Falls 13% As CEO Antonio Filosa Calls 2025 &#39;A Tough Year&#39; Amid Trump Tariffs
MarketWatch Philips lifts profit outlook on tariff mitigation as Stellantis flags $1.7 billion hit from levies
RTE.ie Stellantis CEO sees more 'tough decisions' to fix company
Business Times Stellantis poaches Renault design chief to lead Europe revamp
Zacks Stellantis (STLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Benzinga Stellantis Shares Drop Nearly 7% After June Car Sales Decline In Europe
PR Newswire Chrysler Century of Innovation Video Series Debuts New Episode 'Chrysler: Evolution of the Minivan'
Benzinga Stellantis Shares Surge On U.S.-EU Tariff Deal Prospects: What&#39;s Going On?
RSS Feed
Stellantis zu myNews hinzufügen