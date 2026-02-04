Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 26,35 Mrd. EURKGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas mit einem Kursziel von 200 dänischen Kronen auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Akash Gupta lobte am Donnerstag nach den Zahlen die gute Auftragslage und den Cashflow der Dänen. Margen und Ausblick lägen in-line./rob/ag/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2026 / 07:28 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2026 / 07:28 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images
