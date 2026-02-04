DAX 24.367 -1,0%ESt50 5.900 -1,2%MSCI World 4.443 -1,4%Top 10 Crypto 8,6320 -11,7%Nas 22.493 -1,8%Bitcoin 56.707 -8,6%Euro 1,1790 -0,1%Öl 67,36 -2,3%Gold 4.827 -2,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 SAP 716460 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F NVIDIA 918422 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F Siemens Energy ENER6Y Microsoft 870747 PayPal A14R7U Siemens 723610 BASF BASF11 DroneShield A2DMAA AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 Infineon 623100 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach EZB-Entscheid: DAX tiefrot -- Wall Street leichter -- Alphabet übertrifft Erwartungen -- Novo Nordisk, BYD, DroneShield, Rüstungsaktien, SAP, Arm, Softwareaktien, Wolfspeed, Snap im Fokus
Top News
Novo Nordisk-Aktie -6%: Hims & Hers Health bringt wohl günstige Wegovy-Kopie - Auch Eli Lilly-Aktie unter Druck Novo Nordisk-Aktie -6%: Hims & Hers Health bringt wohl günstige Wegovy-Kopie - Auch Eli Lilly-Aktie unter Druck
Peloton-Aktie sackt ab: Nicht in die Gewinnzone geschafft - Umsatz rückläufig Peloton-Aktie sackt ab: Nicht in die Gewinnzone geschafft - Umsatz rückläufig
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
23,53 EUR -1,97 EUR -7,73 %
STU
23,52 EUR -2,38 EUR -9,19 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 26,35 Mrd. EUR

KGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol VWSYF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight

13:06 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
23,53 EUR -1,97 EUR -7,73%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas mit einem Kursziel von 200 dänischen Kronen auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Akash Gupta lobte am Donnerstag nach den Zahlen die gute Auftragslage und den Cashflow der Dänen. Margen und Ausblick lägen in-line./rob/ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2026 / 07:28 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2026 / 07:28 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
200,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
24,08 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
175,56 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

13:21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13:06 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:31 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.01.26 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.01.26 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

dpa-afx Bilanz im Blick Vestas-Aktie fällt: Jahreszahlen im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Weitere Aktienrückkäufe geplant Vestas-Aktie fällt: Jahreszahlen im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Weitere Aktienrückkäufe geplant
finanzen.net Ausblick: Vestas Wind Systems A-S stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
finanzen.net Januar 2026: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie
finanzen.net Erste Schätzungen: Vestas Wind Systems A-S legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
finanzen.net Analysten sehen bei Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie Potenzial
dpa-afx Aktien von Orsted, Vestas und Co. uneins: US-Regierung stoppt Offshore-Windprojekte
dpa-afx Siemens Energy-Aktie mit erneutem Rekordhoch: GE Vernova-Signale sorgen für Aufwind
TraderFox Stocks in Action: Kion, Siemens Energy, Formycon, Vestas, Schneider Electric
finanzen.net November 2025: Experten empfehlen Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Zacks Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Zacks Is Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Zacks What Makes Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Zacks Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Zacks Here Is Why Bargain Hunters Would Love Fast-paced Mover Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY)
Zacks Fast-paced Momentum Stock Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Zacks Why Fast-paced Mover Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
Benzinga Vestas Wind Systems Earnings Analysis: Q4 Recap
RSS Feed
Vestas Wind Systems A-S zu myNews hinzufügen