DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen ohne gemeinsame Richtung -- Antragsunterlagen von Tesla werden öffentlich ausgelegt -- CureVac und Brenntag im Fokus

Wind- und Solarparkbetreiber Blue Elephant Energy will an die Börse. JPMorgan hebt Symrise-Aktie auf "Neutral". Rohstoff- und Chipmangel bremsen die Autoindustrie. Japans Zentralbank hält an lockerer Geldpolitik fest. Tonies-Hersteller Boxine will mit SPAC an die Börse. Brenntag hebt Gewinnprognose an.