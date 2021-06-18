  • Suche
aktualisiert: 18.06.2021 08:03

DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen ohne gemeinsame Richtung -- Antragsunterlagen von Tesla werden öffentlich ausgelegt -- CureVac und Brenntag im Fokus

Wind- und Solarparkbetreiber Blue Elephant Energy will an die Börse. JPMorgan hebt Symrise-Aktie auf "Neutral". Rohstoff- und Chipmangel bremsen die Autoindustrie. Japans Zentralbank hält an lockerer Geldpolitik fest. Tonies-Hersteller Boxine will mit SPAC an die Börse. Brenntag hebt Gewinnprognose an.
Marktentwicklung


Anleger in Deutschland halten sich am Freitag vorbörslich zurück.

Der DAX bewegt sich im vorbörslichen Freitagshandel in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. Der TecDAX wird etwas leichter erwartet.

Marktbeobachter rechnen damit, dass sich der Handel im Laufe des Tages beschleunigt, denn am großen Verfallstag laufen Terminkontrakte auf Aktien und Indizes an den Terminbörsen aus. "Die straffere Haltung der Fed haben die Börsen erstaunlich schnell überwunden", so Marktexperte Thomas Altmann vom Vermögensverwalter QC Partners laut dpa. "Die Aussicht auf früher steigende Zinsen und endende Anleihekäufe kann die Anleger im Moment nicht aus der Ruhe bringen."

An den europäischen Börsen geht es vor dem Wochenende vorbörslich seitwärts.

Der EuroSTOXX 50 zeigt sich vor dem Ertönen der Startglocke auf dem Niveau seines Schlusskurses vom Vortag.

Die Vorgaben aus den USA waren gemischt. Während die Wall Street ins Minus abrutschte, konnten Technologiewerte zulegen. Der auch als "Hexensabbat" bezeichnete große Verfallstag könnte an den Börsen zusätzlich für Bewegung sorgen.

Die US-Indizes haben am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen eingeschlagen.

Nach einem kleinen Minus zum Auftakt werden die Verluste beim Dow Jones im Handelsverlauf größer. Mit einem Abschlag von 0,62 Prozent verabschiedete sich das Börsenbarometer bei 33.823,71 Punkten in den Feierabend. Dagegen konnte der NASDAQ Composite deutlich ins Plus drehen, hier stand zum Handelsende ein Plus von 0,87 Prozent auf 14.161,35 Zähler.

Die Aussicht auf bald wieder steigende Zinsen dämpfte die Kauflaune. Die US-Notenbank hatte am Mittwoch zwar erwartungsgemäß an ihrer lockeren Geldpolitik festgehalten, die Begleitaussagen signalisierten jedoch, dass eine Zinsanhebung vielleicht schon 2023 realistisch ist. "Die Märkte werden auf eine straffere Geldpolitik vorbereitet", zitiert dpa Thomas Gitzel, Chefvolkswirt der VP Bank.

An den asiatischen Märkten kommt es vor dem Wochenende zu keiner gemeinsamen Richtung.

In Tokio gewinnt der japanische Leitindex Nikkei marginale 0,02 Prozent auf 29.023,19 Punkte.

Der Shanghai Composite auf dem chinesischen Festland fällt derweil um 0,49 Prozent auf 3.508,29 Zähler zurück. Der Hang Seng in Hongkong kann hingegen um 0,59 Prozent auf 28.728,14 Punkte zulegen. (7.15 Uhr MESZ)

In den USA ging es für die Tech-Werte gestern letztendlich ins Plus. Das zeigt sich nun auch vor allem in Hongkong. Zuvor sanken die Marktzinsen deutlich, und das obwohl die Fed die Anleger zuletzt stark verunsicherte.

Top Themen

Rohstoff- und Chipmangel bremsen die Autoindustrie
Chipmangel CureVac Tesla Brenntag Bayer Siemens Commerzbank

News-Ticker

DAX
15.723,60
DAX Chart
Dow Jones
34.260,90
DOW JONES Chart
TecDAX
3.510,28
TecDAX Chart
Nasdaq 100
14.204,50
Nasdaq Chart
Unternehmenszahlen

DatumUnternehmenEvent
18.06.21Astellas Pharma Inc.
Hauptversammlung
18.06.21Deutsche Euroshop AG
Hauptversammlung
18.06.21Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
Hauptversammlung
18.06.21Einhell Germany AG
Hauptversammlung
18.06.21freenet AG
Hauptversammlung
18.06.21IMMOFINANZ
Hauptversammlung
18.06.21McKesson Europe (ex Celesio)
Quartalszahlen
18.06.21CRRC Corporation Ltd (H)
Hauptversammlung
18.06.21DXP Enterprises Inc.
Hauptversammlung
18.06.21Fourlis Holding SA
Hauptversammlung
18.06.21Haitong Securities Co Ltd (A)
Hauptversammlung
18.06.21STRABAG SE
Hauptversammlung
18.06.21Telecom Plus PLCShs
Quartalszahlen
18.06.21UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd
Hauptversammlung
18.06.21Wolford AG
Hauptversammlung
Wirtschaftsdaten

DatumTermin
18.06.2021
09:00
Arbeitslosenquote
18.06.2021
09:00
EcoFin-Treffen
18.06.2021
10:00
Leistungsbilanz n.s.a
18.06.2021
10:00
Leistungsbilanz s.a
18.06.2021
10:00
Entlohnung im Unternehmensbereich
