DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen ohne gemeinsame Richtung -- Antragsunterlagen von Tesla werden öffentlich ausgelegt -- CureVac und Brenntag im Fokus

|17.06.21
|DAX schließt mit kleinem Plus -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Fed bestätigt Leitzins -- CureVac-Impfstoff: Vorläufige Wirksamkeit von 47% -- TUI, WACKER CHEMIE, GEA, Commerzbank, Tesla im Fokus
|16.06.21
|US-Notenbank bestätigt Leitzinsen: US-Börsen letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- ABOUT YOU-IPO geglückt -- SAP setzt auf mittelfristig schnelleres Wachstum -- BioNTech, GM im Fokus
|15.06.21
|Wall Street gibt ab -- DAX schließt fester -- Moody's erhöht Ausblick für Deutsche Telekom -- Lufthansa rückt näher an Kapitalerhöhung -- GRENKE bekommt neuen Chef -- NEL, CureVac, Salzgitter im Fokus
|14.06.21
|DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch leichter -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Bitcoin auf Erholungskurs -- TeamViewer und SAP kooperieren -- GRENKE, Novavax, Tesla, Hannover Rück, Shell, J&J im Fokus
|11.06.21
|DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- VW mit Datenleck in Nordamerika -- Hedgefonds Elliott bei Deutsche Wohnen eingestiegen -- VW, Evonik, LEG und Apple im Fokus
|Datum
|Unternehmen
|Event
|18.06.21
|Astellas Pharma Inc.
Hauptversammlung
|18.06.21
|Deutsche Euroshop AG
Hauptversammlung
|18.06.21
|Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
Hauptversammlung
|18.06.21
|Einhell Germany AG
Hauptversammlung
|18.06.21
|freenet AG
Hauptversammlung
|18.06.21
|IMMOFINANZ
Hauptversammlung
|18.06.21
|McKesson Europe (ex Celesio)
Quartalszahlen
|18.06.21
|CRRC Corporation Ltd (H)
Hauptversammlung
|18.06.21
|DXP Enterprises Inc.
Hauptversammlung
|18.06.21
|Fourlis Holding SA
Hauptversammlung
|18.06.21
|Haitong Securities Co Ltd (A)
Hauptversammlung
|18.06.21
|STRABAG SE
Hauptversammlung
|18.06.21
|Telecom Plus PLCShs
Quartalszahlen
|18.06.21
|UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd
Hauptversammlung
|18.06.21
|Wolford AG
Hauptversammlung
|Datum
|Termin
|18.06.2021
09:00
Arbeitslosenquote
|18.06.2021
09:00
EcoFin-Treffen
|18.06.2021
10:00
Leistungsbilanz n.s.a
|18.06.2021
10:00
Leistungsbilanz s.a
|18.06.2021
10:00
Entlohnung im Unternehmensbereich
