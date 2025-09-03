DAX 23.684 +0,4%ESt50 5.324 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 15,59 -1,0%Dow 45.271 -0,1%Nas 21.498 +1,0%Bitcoin 94.963 -0,9%Euro 1,1655 -0,1%Öl 66,98 -0,6%Gold 3.542 -0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F RENK RENK73 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Infineon 623100 Lufthansa 823212 DEUTZ 630500 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F BYD A0M4W9 Tesla A1CX3T Apple 865985 Commerzbank CBK100 Allianz 840400 Porsche PAG911
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX fester -- Salesforce mit mehr Umsatz - Gewinn enttäuscht -- Gerüchte um gesenktes Absatzziel belasten BYD -- TUI, DHL, Porsche, Figma, HPE, C3.ai, MTU, Airbus, Rüstungsaktien im Fokus
Top News
Infineon-Aktie seit Tagen unter Druck: Was den Chiphersteller belastet Infineon-Aktie seit Tagen unter Druck: Was den Chiphersteller belastet
UBS-Favoritenwechsel treibt Airbus auf Rekordhoch, MTU-Aktie fällt ab UBS-Favoritenwechsel treibt Airbus auf Rekordhoch, MTU-Aktie fällt ab
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
204,50 EUR +0,65 EUR +0,32 %
STU
238,23 USD +8,58 USD +3,73 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 2,93 Bio. EUR

KGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 865985

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

10:51 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
204,50 EUR 0,65 EUR 0,32%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 220 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Umsätze im AppStore seien im August um 11 Prozent gestiegen, schrieb David Vogt am Mittwochabend. Eine Umfrage habe aber gezeigt, dass etwa 62 Prozent der Nutzer web-basierte Alternativen nutzen würden. Vogt sieht darin ein längerfristiges Risiko./rob/ag/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.09.2025 / 20:04 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.09.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: pio3 / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 220,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 238,47		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,75%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 238,23		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,65%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 232,92

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

10:51 Apple Neutral UBS AG
03.09.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.09.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
02.09.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
08.08.25 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Jungheinrich AG

finanzen.net Jungheinrich-Anlage unter der Lupe MDAX-Papier Jungheinrich-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Jungheinrich-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen MDAX-Papier Jungheinrich-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Jungheinrich-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen
finanzen.net August 2025: So schätzen Experten die Jungheinrich-Aktie ein
finanzen.net Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX nachmittags im Aufwind
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX präsentiert sich zum Start fester
finanzen.net Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: MDAX beginnt Handel in der Gewinnzone
finanzen.net MDAX-Titel Jungheinrich-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Jungheinrich-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient
finanzen.net MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX letztendlich auf grünem Terrain
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt in Rot: MDAX zum Handelsende schwächer
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel: MDAX mit Abgaben
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich signs contract for the sale of its Russian subsidiary and adjusts forecast for the 2025 financial year
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Jungheinrich AG: Transformation programme adopted, forecast for 2025 financial year adjusted
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich leads close-to-final negotiations on the sale of its Russian subsidiary
EQS Group EQS-AFR: Jungheinrich AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Group EQS-AFR: Jungheinrich AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
RSS Feed
Jungheinrich AG zu myNews hinzufügen