Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 2,93 Bio. EURKGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 220 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Umsätze im AppStore seien im August um 11 Prozent gestiegen, schrieb David Vogt am Mittwochabend. Eine Umfrage habe aber gezeigt, dass etwa 62 Prozent der Nutzer web-basierte Alternativen nutzen würden. Vogt sieht darin ein längerfristiges Risiko./rob/ag/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.09.2025 / 20:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.09.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: pio3 / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 220,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 238,47
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,75%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 238,23
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,65%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 232,92
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|10:51
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.09.25
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.09.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.08.25
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:51
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.09.25
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.09.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.08.25
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.09.25
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.25
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.25
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.08.25
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.07.25
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.05.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.04.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.01.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:51
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.09.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.09.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.08.25
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|07.08.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG